Innodata's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Innodata.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $103,500, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $537,661.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $34.0 to $80.0 for Innodata over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Innodata's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Innodata's whale trades within a strike price range from $34.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Innodata Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $11.6 $9.9 $10.5 $34.00 $105.0K 236 100 INOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.9 $10.3 $10.3 $44.00 $103.5K 50 100 INOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.7 $2.65 $2.7 $80.00 $100.0K 94 398 INOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $23.4 $20.5 $20.9 $45.00 $81.5K 8 47 INOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.6 $6.1 $6.6 $45.00 $65.2K 284 169

About Innodata

Innodata Inc is a digital services and solutions company. It provides technology and services to information products and online retail destinations. The company has three operating segments: Digital data solutions, Synodex, and Agility. It serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries. Geographically, it operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Canada, and Europe.

In light of the recent options history for Innodata, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Innodata With a volume of 1,297,664, the price of INOD is up 0.73% at $40.1. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

