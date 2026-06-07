Innodata's COO Sold Company Shares Worth $4.4 Million. Here's a Deeper Look at The Transaction.

Key Points

COO Ashok Mishra sold 38,666 shares on June 2, 2026, with a transaction value of ~$4.42 million at a weighted average price of $114.34 per share.

This sale reduced Mishra's direct Common Stock ownership from 121,845 to 83,179 shares.

The transaction stems from a derivative event: options were exercised for 26,666 shares, with immediate sale of 38,666 shares; no indirect involvement or trust entities were present.

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Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Chief Operating Officer Ashok Mishra reported the sale of 38,666 shares of Common Stock on June 2, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $4.42 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 38,666 Direct open-market shares sold in this filing Transaction value ~$4.4 million Based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($114.34) Post-transaction shares (direct) 83,179 Directly held shares after transaction completion Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$9.5 million Based on June 2, 2026 market close

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($114.34); post-transaction value based on June 2, 2026 market close ($114.22).

Key questions

What was the structure of this transaction, and how does the derivative context affect interpretation?

This transaction involved the exercise of 26,666 options immediately prior to the sale, resulting in the disposition of 38,666 Common Stock shares; such activity is typically associated with liquidity or portfolio management, not discretionary open-market selling.

This transaction involved the exercise of 26,666 options immediately prior to the sale, resulting in the disposition of 38,666 Common Stock shares; such activity is typically associated with liquidity or portfolio management, not discretionary open-market selling. How did this sale impact Mishra's direct ownership and control in Innodata?

Direct Common Stock holdings decreased by 31.73%, from 121,845 to 83,179 shares.

Direct Common Stock holdings decreased by 31.73%, from 121,845 to 83,179 shares. Was there any indirect participation or trust entity involvement in this filing?

No, all shares traded and sold were held directly by Ashok Mishra with no indirect (trust, LLC, or family entity) involvement disclosed in this filing.

No, all shares traded and sold were held directly by Ashok Mishra with no indirect (trust, LLC, or family entity) involvement disclosed in this filing. How does this activity relate to Mishra's remaining capacity and historical transaction cadence?

Given that the transaction was part of a pattern of option-driven disposals, the reduced trade size reflects lower available share capacity rather than a voluntary moderation in activity.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/2/26) $114.22 Market capitalization $3.33 billion Revenue (TTM) $283.42 million Net income (TTM) $39.29 million

Company snapshot

Innodata offers AI-enabled data engineering platforms, managed services for AI/ML data preparation, medical record digitization, and marketing communications analytics.

It generates revenue through subscription-based software, managed services, and industry-specific digital transformation solutions.

The company serves enterprise clients in banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retail, and media sectors.

Innodata provides specialized data engineering and AI-driven solutions to global enterprises, enabling clients to leverage structured data for machine learning and digital transformation initiatives.

The company differentiates itself through proprietary platforms that address complex data curation and compliance needs across regulated industries. With a global workforce and diversified client base, Innodata maintains a competitive edge by integrating advanced technology with domain expertise.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 2 disposition of Innodata stock by Chief Operating Officer Ashok Mishra came at a time when shares were skyrocketing thanks to a stellar first-quarter earnings report. The stock hit a multi-year high of $125.14 on June 4, just days after Mishra’s sale.

Given this context, it makes sense for Innodata’s COO to capture some gains, and it’s standard practice for corporate executives to exercise stock options and immediately sell the resulting shares. The Form 4 filing provided a reason behind the action, noting the sale “was made as part of the reporting person's personal investment and financial planning needs, including for individual retirement planning and portfolio diversification purposes.“

Post-sale, Mishra was left with 83,179 restricted stock units (RSUs) that are unvested, meaning he is unable to sell them at the moment. The RSUs will vest at different times over the next couple of years.

He also retains 53,334 stock options. A third of this sum is already vested, while the remainder will vest over time through the end of 2027.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.