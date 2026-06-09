Is Innodata's 162% Rally Over the Past Month Hype or the Real Deal?

Key Points

Innodata's 162% rally over the past month is driven by strong fundamentals and optimistic guidance.

Its largest customers are expanding their contracts, but smaller customers are delivering the most growth. The company is well-diversified.

As AI models gain demand, Innodata will sign on more customers and secure more lucrative contracts with existing customers.

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Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) stock started the year down by more than 50% from its 2025 highs. Investors appear to have moved past that slow start, though, as Innodata's share price spiked 162% over the past month.

The company's Q1 report offered exciting developments that seemingly turned an underperforming artificial intelligence (AI) stock into one of the top performers overnight. Here's what investors should consider when gauging if Innodata's recent rally is here to stay or if a correction is due.

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What Innodata does

Innodata is a data engineering company that turns raw data into educational insights for AI models. The company essentially teaches AI models how to perform at their best.

This positioning has helped Innodata work with the largest tech companies that are pouring billions of dollars into artificial intelligence. Innodata has a market cap of only $3.5 billion, even after the rally, so it's still a relatively small company that can gain market share quickly.

That has been happening recently. Innodata revealed 54% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1. The company also raised its full-year revenue growth rate to 40% or more, up from its 35% projection at the start of the year. Net income almost doubled year over year.

It doesn't take many big deals to move Innodata's revenue

Innodata has quietly etched itself into the AI build-out as a behind-the-scenes director of AI models. The companies producing those AI models have plenty of capital to spare, and since Innodata only made $90 million in Q1, a single new deal can quickly catapult its fundamentals.

For instance, Innodata announced it secured a "new set of engagements" with a big tech company that could generate approximately $51 million this year. This company went from doing zero business with Innodata 12 months ago to being its second-largest customer.

Innodata is also diversifying beyond big tech, which removes one of the biggest fears investors had about the stock. The company said that if you ignore big tech customers, its remaining customer pool's revenue rose 453% year over year. Even then, big tech is eager to pour more capital into Innodata's services.

"We believe this represents one of the strongest forms of customer diversification a company can deliver: the largest account continues to grow in absolute dollars, while the rest of the customer base grows even faster," Innodata CEO Jack Abuhoff told investors in the company's Q1 press release.

Abuhoff also cited Innodata "entering a golden age" when discussing Q1 results. Rising revenue from the largest customers and higher revenue growth rates from remaining customers in the hottest industry are good signs. Innodata's strong results and optimistic commentary explain why the stock rallied and is now more attractive than before.

Should you buy stock in Innodata right now?

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.