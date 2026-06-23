Innodata vs. Snowflake: Which AI Data Stock Has the Edge?

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is driving unprecedented demand for enterprise data infrastructure, making companies that enable AI development increasingly attractive investment opportunities. Innodata INOD and Snowflake SNOW are two notable beneficiaries, though they address different parts of the AI ecosystem.



Innodata focuses on AI data engineering and model development services, while Snowflake provides a cloud-based AI data platform that helps enterprises build and deploy AI applications. Both companies recently delivered strong quarterly results and raised expectations, making this an appropriate time to compare their fundamentals.



Let's dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Innodata Stock

Innodata has transformed itself from a traditional digital services company into a high-growth AI infrastructure provider. The company's first-quarter 2026 results reinforced that transformation. Revenues surged 54% year over year to a record $90.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $25 million. Gross margin expanded 400 basis points year over year to 47%, reflecting strong operating leverage as AI-related revenues continued to scale. Management raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to approximately 40% or more from at least 35%, highlighting increasing visibility into customer demand.



The biggest growth driver remains expanding relationships with hyperscale AI developers. During the quarter, Innodata announced new engagements with another leading Big Tech customer that could generate roughly $51 million of revenue in 2026. A customer that contributed no revenue a year earlier is expected to become Innodata's second-largest customer this year. Management also noted that revenue diversification continues to improve as business with multiple large AI customers expands simultaneously.



Beyond data preparation, Innodata is moving deeper into higher-value AI services. Its Evaluation and Observability Platform allows enterprises to evaluate and monitor AI agents, opening another recurring revenue opportunity. Early customer interest and discussions with hyperscale partners suggest this business could become another growth engine over time.



The primary challenge remains concentration risk. Although customer diversification is improving, several large technology companies still account for a meaningful portion of revenues. The company's rapid growth also creates execution risk, and maintaining current margins while aggressively expanding capacity may become increasingly difficult. In addition, after its exceptional stock performance, expectations have become much higher, leaving less room for operational disappointments.

The Case for Snowflake Stock

Snowflake continues to strengthen its position as one of enterprise software's leading AI data platforms. The company reported an outstanding first-quarter fiscal 2027, with revenues increasing 33% year over year to $1.39 billion while product revenues climbed 34%. Product revenue growth accelerated from prior quarters, net revenue retention improved to 126%, and remaining performance obligations increased 38%, indicating healthy long-term demand. Management responded by raising full-year product revenue guidance from 27% growth to 31% growth.



AI is becoming a much larger contributor to Snowflake's growth story. More than 13,600 accounts now use Snowflake AI capabilities, while the adoption of Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code has accelerated rapidly. Management believes AI is driving higher consumption of its core platform while also creating entirely new software opportunities through agentic AI applications.



Snowflake is also investing aggressively to extend its competitive advantage. The planned acquisition of Natoma expands governance and security capabilities for enterprise AI agents, addressing one of the biggest concerns surrounding agentic AI deployment. At the same time, the company's expanded multi-year AWS collaboration, including a $6 billion infrastructure commitment, should accelerate enterprise AI adoption while strengthening Snowflake's cloud ecosystem.



However, Snowflake also faces challenges. Enterprise software remains intensely competitive, with major cloud providers and data platform vendors investing aggressively in AI capabilities. The company's consumption-based business model can produce quarterly variability as customers optimize cloud spending. Moreover, despite improving profitability, Snowflake continues to invest heavily in research, product development and sales to maintain technology leadership.

INOD vs. SNOW: Diverging Stock Performance

The market has rewarded Innodata far more aggressively this year. INOD shares have surged 78% year to date, dramatically outperforming the S&P 500's 9.7% gain as investors embraced its accelerating AI data engineering opportunity. Snowflake has gained a more modest 3.3%, reflecting investors' balanced view of its improving fundamentals alongside its already large market capitalization.



The difference illustrates investor expectations. Innodata remains an earlier-stage AI growth company capable of delivering outsized upside if execution continues, while Snowflake offers a more established and diversified enterprise software business with steadier, but potentially less explosive, appreciation.

INOD vs SNOW Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Gap Favors Innodata Stock

On a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) basis, Innodata trades at 7.29X, well below Snowflake's 11.81X. Despite its lower valuation, Innodata is delivering robust AI-driven growth and expanding margins, suggesting greater potential for multiple expansion if execution remains strong. Snowflake's premium reflects its larger scale, recurring revenue model and leadership in enterprise data platforms. While Snowflake deserves a valuation premium, Innodata offers a more attractive risk-reward profile for growth-oriented investors, given its significantly lower multiple and strong growth trajectory.

INOD vs SNOW Valuation (P/S F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INOD vs SNOW: Earnings Outlook Continues Improving

Analysts have become more optimistic toward both companies over the past two months.



For Innodata, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has increased to $1.14 from $1.06 over the past 60 days. The estimate implies 23.9% earnings growth on 40.6% revenue growth. Looking ahead to 2027, earnings are expected to rise another 61.4% alongside 31% revenue growth.

INOD EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Snowflake has also experienced positive estimate revisions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 EPS has increased to $1.93 from $1.81 over the past 30 days. Current projections call for 54.4% EPS growth on 29.6% revenue growth, followed by another 33.2% earnings increase on 24.4% revenue growth during fiscal 2028.

SNOW EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock Has the Edge?

Innodata is benefiting directly from surging AI infrastructure spending, expanding relationships with multiple hyperscale AI developers, rising margins and improving customer diversification. Its smaller revenue base also provides greater room for sustained high-growth expansion if management continues executing well.



Snowflake remains an outstanding long-term AI platform with durable competitive advantages, strong enterprise adoption and accelerating AI innovation. However, given its much larger size, future growth is naturally likely to be steadier than explosive.



While Snowflake offers greater scale, a stronger competitive moat and lower execution risk, Innodata currently appears to have the edge from an upside perspective. The company combines faster expected growth with a substantially lower valuation, creating a more attractive risk-reward setup. Although both companies carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Innodata's combination of accelerating AI demand, improving profitability and valuation discount makes it the more compelling opportunity for growth-oriented investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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