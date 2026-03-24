Innodata vs. Snowflake: Which AI Data Stock Is the Better Investment?

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is increasingly being shaped not just by models but by the data ecosystems that power them. As enterprises move from experimentation to production-scale AI deployments, demand is rising for both high-quality data engineering services and scalable cloud data platforms. This shift brings two distinct yet complementary players into focus — Innodata INOD and Snowflake SNOW.



Innodata operates at the data layer, enabling AI development through data annotation, engineering, evaluation and optimization. Snowflake, on the other hand, provides the cloud-native data platform where enterprises store, process and deploy AI workloads at scale. While their roles differ, both are tightly linked to the same secular trend — enterprise AI adoption.



With both stocks pulling back recently and investors reassessing AI valuations, comparing Innodata and Snowflake offers a timely opportunity to identify which business model is better positioned for long-term upside. Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Innodata Stock

Innodata is emerging as a key enabler of the generative AI ecosystem, particularly in areas where data quality, model training and evaluation are critical. The company delivered strong momentum in 2025, with revenues growing 48% year over year to $251.7 million, supported by rising demand for AI data services.



A major strength lies in Innodata’s positioning across the full AI lifecycle. The company is no longer just a data provider but is evolving into a strategic partner for AI developers. Management highlighted growing traction in generative AI training, agentic AI systems and even physical AI applications such as robotics.



The company’s innovation focus is also notable. It is developing platforms for AI agent evaluation, adversarial testing and dataset optimization — areas that are becoming increasingly important as enterprises deploy AI in real-world environments. These capabilities allow Innodata to move up the value chain, improving pricing power and margins over time.



Another key growth driver is strong demand visibility. The company expects approximately 35% or more revenue growth in 2026, supported by expanding engagements with hyperscalers, AI labs and enterprise customers. This reflects increasing reliance on high-quality data pipelines as AI models become more complex.



However, Innodata also faces challenges. The business remains relatively small and project-based, which introduces revenue volatility depending on customer ramp schedules. Management itself acknowledged that timing variability in large AI programs and budget approvals could affect revenue realization.



Customer concentration is another risk, as large contracts can materially influence results. Competition is intensifying in AI data services, with both specialized firms and large tech players entering the space.



Despite these risks, Innodata’s high growth profile, expanding capabilities and strong alignment with AI infrastructure trends make it an attractive emerging player.

The Case for Snowflake Stock

Snowflake represents a more mature and scaled play on enterprise AI and data infrastructure. The company sits at the center of the AI data stack, providing a unified platform for data storage, processing and AI application development.



The company delivered strong fiscal 2026 results, with product revenues reaching $1.23 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, up 30% year over year. Growth is increasingly driven by AI workloads, as enterprises use Snowflake to build and deploy AI-powered applications.



A key strength is Snowflake’s platform model. Its AI Data Cloud integrates data, analytics and AI capabilities in a single environment, enabling enterprises to scale AI securely and efficiently. The company has rapidly expanded its AI offerings, including Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, which support agentic AI development and automation.



Customer metrics remain robust. Snowflake now serves more than 13,300 customers, with strong expansion trends reflected in a 125% net revenue retention rate. This highlights the platform’s stickiness and its ability to grow within existing accounts.



The company is also benefiting from strong ecosystem partnerships with major AI players such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google Cloud, enhancing its position as a central hub for enterprise AI workloads.



However, Snowflake is not without challenges. Its consumption-based model introduces some revenue variability, particularly during periods of macro uncertainty when customers optimize spending. Competition from hyperscalers like Amazon, Microsoft and Google remains intense.



Valuation is another concern. Despite recent pullbacks, Snowflake still trades at a premium relative to many peers, reflecting high growth expectations that may be difficult to sustain at scale. Still, Snowflake’s scale, strong customer base and platform leadership position it as a foundational player in the AI economy.

Recent Market Performance of INOD & SNOW Stocks

Both stocks have faced pressure in recent months, reflecting broader market volatility and investor rotation within AI names. Innodata shares have declined 16% over the past three months, outperforming Snowflake, which fell 21.5% during the same period. Both, however, underperformed the S&P 500’s 6.2% decline.



The sharper plunge in Snowflake suggests higher sensitivity to valuation compression, while Innodata’s relatively smaller drop reflects its emerging growth profile and lower starting valuation.

INOD vs. SNOW Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Levels Indicate Different Risk-Reward Profiles

A key differentiator between the two stocks is valuation. Innodata currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 4.1, significantly lower than Snowflake’s 9.8.



This valuation gap reflects Snowflake’s premium positioning as a large-scale platform company, but it also suggests that much of its growth is already priced in. In contrast, Innodata offers a more attractive entry point, especially given its faster near-term growth expectations.

INOD & SNOW Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INOD vs. SNOW: Earnings Outlook & Estimate Revisions

Earnings estimate trends present a mixed picture. For Innodata, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS has declined over the past 30 days to $1.01 from $1.12, indicating some near-term caution. However, the estimate still implies 9.8% year-over-year growth, with revenues expected to rise 36%.



INOD EPS Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Snowflake, on the other hand, has seen positive estimate revisions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 EPS has increased to $1.80 from $1.61 over the past month, reflecting improving confidence in its earnings trajectory. This represents strong 44% expected growth, with revenues projected to increase 25.7%.



This divergence suggests that while Innodata offers stronger revenue growth, Snowflake currently has better earnings momentum.

SNOW EPS Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INOD vs. SNOW: Which Stock Has the Edge?

Both Innodata and Snowflake, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), are well-positioned to benefit from the AI data boom, but they offer different investment profiles. Snowflake provides scale, stability and a comprehensive platform that is deeply embedded in enterprise workflows. Innodata offers higher growth exposure to a critical and rapidly evolving segment of the AI value chain. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



At current levels, Innodata appears to have the edge in terms of upside potential. Its lower valuation, stronger revenue growth outlook and expanding role in AI lifecycle services create a more favorable risk-reward balance. As enterprises increasingly recognize the importance of high-quality data in AI performance, Innodata’s specialized capabilities could drive outsized gains.



Snowflake remains a high-quality long-term investment with strong fundamentals and improving earnings momentum. However, its premium valuation and already large scale may limit near-term upside compared to Innodata’s earlier-stage growth opportunity.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.