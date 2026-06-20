Innodata vs. PAR Technology: Which Tech Specialist's Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Innodata provides essential data engineering for artificial intelligence, serving many of the largest technology firms in the world.

PAR Technology maintains a broad global footprint in the hospitality industry, supporting over 140,000 restaurant and retail locations.

Which specialized technology player deserves a spot in your portfolio as we head through 2026?

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Choosing between Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) requires weighing the explosive growth of artificial intelligence data services against the steady expansion of enterprise hospitality software.

While both companies operate within the software and services space, their end markets and financial profiles differ significantly. Innodata focuses on the fuel for AI models, while PAR Technology provides the operational backbone for restaurants, creating two distinct paths for investors seeking technology exposure.

The case for Innodata

Innodata provides data engineering services to help organizations prepare and evaluate data for artificial intelligence systems. It serves five of the "Magnificent Seven" technology firms and leading AI laboratories that require high-quality datasets. One customer accounted for roughly 58% of total revenue in 2025, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $251.7 million, representing growth of 47.6% compared to the prior year. The company reported net income of $32.2 million for the same period. This resulted in a net margin of 12.8%, which measures how much of every dollar in sales is kept as profit.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is zero, meaning the company has essentially no debt compared to its equity. The current ratio is 2.7x, which suggests strong liquidity to cover short-term obligations. Free cash flow for the year was $35.6 million, though stock-based compensation represented 23.8% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since it is a non-cash expense.

The case for PAR Technology

PAR Technology develops software and hardware to help restaurant operators manage payments, inventory, and guest experiences. Its solutions are utilized in more than 140,000 locations worldwide. McDonald's Corporation accounted for 21% of total revenue in 2025, representing its largest single client relationship.

In FY 2025, the company generated revenue of $455.5 million, an increase of 30.2% over the prior year. Despite this growth, it reported a net loss of $84.5 million. This led to a negative net margin of 18.5%, indicating the company is still prioritizing market expansion and system integration over immediate profitability.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio stands at 0.5x, indicating total debt is half the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio is 1.7x, which measures a company's ability to pay short-term debts with assets that can be converted to cash quickly. Free cash flow for the period was negative $30.5 million, as the company continued to invest in its cloud-based platforms.

Risk profile comparison

Innodata faces significant risk from its high revenue concentration, as losing its top customer would eliminate over half of its sales. The company is also navigating a putative securities class action regarding its technology disclosures and ongoing labor litigation in the Philippines. Furthermore, its operations in India and Israel are subject to geopolitical unrest and potential regional disruptions that could impact service delivery.

PAR Technology relies heavily on McDonald's for a large portion of its revenue, and any reduction in that partnership would materially hurt its financials. The company depends on single-source hardware suppliers, making it vulnerable to international trade tariffs and component shortages. It also faces intense competition from legacy providers and newer entrants like NCR Voyix in the restaurant management space.

Valuation comparison

PAR Technology trades at a significantly lower sales multiple and lower premium based on future earnings estimates than the high-growth Innodata.

Metric Innodata PAR Technology Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 99.5x 26.7x 37.6x P/S ratio 13.9x 1.4x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Although both work in the tech sector, Innodata and PAR Technology are vastly different companies. The former’s focus on supporting AI businesses has ignited its sales and stock growth. The latter’s platform for restaurants is delivering rising revenue, but not so for its share price.

Innodata’s strong FY 2025 extended into the first quarter of 2026 with impressive revenue growth of 54% year over year to $90.1 million. PAR Technology also saw sales increase in Q1 to $124 million, which represented a solid 19% year-over-year jump, but not the 30% growth seen in 2025.

Moreover, PAR forecasted Q2 revenue in the range of $122.5 million to $127.5 million, and the low end suggests decelerating growth. That, combined with a net loss of $16.2 million, which continues its history of losses, contributed to the stock’s decline from its lofty 52-week high of $72.15 reached last year.

Meanwhile, Innodata raised its full-year guidance to year-over-year revenue growth of 40% or more. This helped its share price soar to a 52-week high of $125.14 on June 4. The company is also profitable with Q1 net income of $14.9 million. Given it operates in the hot AI field and its strong financials, Innodata is the superior stock to buy in 2026.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.