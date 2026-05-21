Innodata vs. Palantir: Which AI Data Stock Is the Better Buy?

Artificial intelligence spending continues to accelerate in 2026 as enterprises, governments and hyperscalers race to operationalize AI at scale. Among the companies benefiting from this trend are Innodata INOD and Palantir Technologies PLTR. While both companies are tied closely to the fast-growing AI ecosystem, their approaches and business models are very different.



Innodata is emerging as a critical AI data engineering and evaluation partner for frontier AI labs, hyperscalers and enterprise AI customers. Palantir, meanwhile, has established itself as one of the dominant enterprise and government AI software platforms through its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), Foundry and Gotham offerings.



Both companies recently delivered impressive first-quarter 2026 results and raised guidance, reflecting strong AI demand. However, investors are now trying to determine which stock offers the better combination of growth, profitability, valuation and long-term upside potential.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Innodata Stock

Innodata is increasingly positioning itself as one of the most important behind-the-scenes infrastructure players in the generative AI ecosystem. The company specializes in AI data engineering, evaluation, trust and safety, synthetic data and agentic AI optimization services for frontier model builders and enterprise AI customers.



The company’s first-quarter 2026 performance highlighted how rapidly its AI-focused strategy is scaling. Revenues surged 54% year over year to a record $90.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 96% to $25 million. Adjusted gross margin expanded to 47%, well above the company’s long-term 40% target.



One of the biggest positives for Innodata is that growth is becoming increasingly diversified. Management disclosed that a leading Big Tech customer, which generated zero revenue a year ago, could contribute roughly $51 million in 2026 revenue and become the company’s second-largest customer. At the same time, revenues from other big tech customers collectively grew 453% year over year in the first quarter.



The company also appears well-positioned to benefit from the rapid rise of agentic AI. Management recently launched an Evaluation and Observability Platform designed to monitor and optimize AI agents in production environments. The platform already secured its first $1 million engagement with a hyperscaler customer, while 15 additional companies are evaluating the offering.



Another major opportunity lies in sovereign AI, federal AI and physical AI applications. Innodata is expanding into government and defense AI programs through relationships involving computer vision, robotics and missile defense initiatives. Management believes the increasing complexity of AI systems will require specialized data engineering and evaluation capabilities, areas where Innodata is building expertise.



Still, Innodata carries meaningful risks. The company remains much smaller than Palantir and depends heavily on continued AI spending from hyperscalers and frontier AI labs. Revenue concentration also remains a concern, even though diversification is improving. In addition, the stock has already rallied sharply this year, which could create volatility if growth moderates or large contracts are delayed.

The Case for Palantir Stock

Palantir remains one of the strongest enterprise AI execution stories in the market. The company has transformed from a government-focused analytics provider into a rapidly expanding AI operating system for enterprises and defense customers.



The first quarter of 2026 results were extraordinary. Revenues surged 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while U.S. revenue jumped 104%. U.S. commercial revenue soared 133%, highlighting the accelerating adoption of Palantir’s AI Platform.



Palantir’s scale and profitability clearly differentiate it from most AI software peers. The company generated adjusted operating margins of 60%, adjusted EBITDA margins of 61% and free cash flow margins of 57% during the first quarter. The company also ended the quarter with roughly $8 billion in cash and short-term Treasury securities.



Another major strength is Palantir’s growing dominance in operational AI deployment. Management repeatedly emphasized that enterprises increasingly require AI systems that are auditable, secure and production-ready rather than standalone large language models. Palantir’s AIP platform is increasingly becoming the backbone for enterprise AI workflows involving underwriting, manufacturing, logistics, defense and supply-chain management.



Government demand also remains exceptionally strong. Palantir continues expanding its role in defense modernization, manufacturing optimization and battlefield AI systems through programs such as Maven and ShipOS. The company is increasingly positioning itself as a foundational AI infrastructure layer for both governments and commercial enterprises.



Importantly, Palantir continues to raise guidance aggressively. Management now expects 2026 revenue growth of 71%, up significantly from prior expectations, while U.S. commercial revenue is projected to grow at least 120%.



However, Palantir is not without risks. The stock still trades at an extremely rich valuation despite the recent correction. Investors are already pricing in years of very strong growth and sustained margin expansion. Any slowdown in commercial momentum or government spending could pressure the multiple. In addition, the company’s rapid rise has made the stock highly sentiment-driven.

Momentum Battle Favors Innodata

Innodata has significantly outperformed Palantir in 2026. INOD stock has surged 85.9% year to date, while PLTR stock has plunged 22.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks S&P 500 Composite has gained 8.1% during the same period.



The sharp rally in Innodata reflects growing investor confidence in the company’s positioning within the AI data infrastructure ecosystem. Palantir’s decline, meanwhile, appears driven more by valuation compression and profit-taking after its massive multi-year rally rather than deteriorating fundamentals.

INOD vs PLTR Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Gap Remains Massive

The valuation difference between the two companies is striking. On a forward 12-month price-to-sales basis, Innodata trades at 7.85X, while Palantir trades at 36.89X.



Palantir clearly deserves a premium valuation because of its scale, profitability, government relationships and dominant AI software positioning. However, the gap also suggests that much of Palantir’s future growth is already reflected in the stock price.



Innodata’s lower valuation could provide more upside if the company continues executing well and capturing larger AI infrastructure opportunities.

INOD vs PLTR Valuation (P/E F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Revisions Stay Positive for Both Stocks

Estimate revisions remain favorable for both companies, reflecting continued optimism around AI demand trends.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Innodata’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) increased to 99 cents from 93 cents. The 2026 estimate implies 7.6% year-over-year growth, while revenues are projected to increase 40.6%. For 2027, analysts expect EPS growth of 79.2% on revenue growth of 29.5%.

INOD EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For Palantir, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS increased to $1.49 from $1.34 over the past month. The estimate indicates 98.7% growth from 2025 levels. Analysts currently expect 2026 revenue growth of 71.8%, followed by 41.3% growth in 2027 alongside 41% EPS growth.

PLTR EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which AI Stock Looks More Attractive Now?

Both Innodata and Palantir are benefiting from the massive AI infrastructure buildout, but they appeal to different types of investors.



Palantir offers stronger scale, deeper enterprise and government relationships, exceptional profitability and one of the most powerful AI software ecosystems in the market. Its execution has been remarkable, and the company remains one of the clearest long-term winners in operational AI.



However, Innodata may currently offer the better risk-reward setup. The company is still early in its growth cycle, valuation remains far lower than Palantir’s, and demand for AI data engineering, evaluation and agentic AI optimization services is accelerating rapidly. The expanding customer base, improving margins and rising guidance suggest that Innodata’s growth story is still unfolding.



That said, Palantir’s stronger fundamentals make it a relatively safer AI investment today, while Innodata has higher execution and volatility risks. Aggressive investors seeking potentially larger upside may prefer Innodata — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while more conservative growth investors may find Palantir —currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) — the better long-term compounder. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.