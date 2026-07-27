Innodata vs. Genpact: Which AI Services Stock Is the Better Buy?

Artificial intelligence is redefining the global IT services landscape as enterprises accelerate investments in generative AI, agentic AI and intelligent automation. Companies capable of combining deep domain expertise with scalable AI execution are well positioned to benefit from this multiyear transformation. Innodata INOD and Genpact G are two companies riding this wave, albeit through distinctly different business models.



Innodata has evolved into a specialized AI data engineering company serving frontier AI labs, hyperscalers and enterprise AI builders, while Genpact is leveraging decades of business process expertise to embed agentic AI into finance, supply chain and enterprise operations. Both are benefiting from rising AI adoption, making them worthwhile stocks to compare today.



Let's dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Innodata Stock

Innodata continues to establish itself as one of the fastest-growing pure-play AI services companies. The first quarter of 2026 was another record period, with revenues increasing 54% year over year to $90.1 million while adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $25 million. Management also raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to approximately 40% or more from the previous expectation of roughly 35%, reflecting stronger-than-anticipated customer demand.



The company's biggest competitive advantage lies in its strategic position within the AI ecosystem. Rather than building foundation models itself, Innodata provides the specialized data engineering, model evaluation, trust and safety services, reasoning datasets and AI observability platforms that leading AI developers require. During the quarter, the company announced new engagements with one of the world's leading Big Tech companies expected to contribute roughly $51 million in 2026 revenues. Revenues from its other Big Tech customers surged 453% year over year, highlighting improving customer diversification.



Growth opportunities continue expanding well beyond traditional data annotation. Innodata recently introduced its Evaluation and Observability Platform, which has already secured its first $1 million customer engagement, while multiple enterprises are evaluating the solution. The company is also gaining traction across enterprise AI, federal AI programs, robotics and physical AI applications, creating several long-term growth vectors.



Financial execution has been equally impressive. Adjusted gross margin expanded to 47%, well above management's long-term target, while cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments climbed to $117.4 million with virtually no debt outstanding. The company's ability to generate higher margins alongside accelerating growth demonstrates significant operating leverage.



Nevertheless, risks remain. Revenues are still concentrated among several large technology customers, and the stock's premium valuation leaves limited room for execution disappointments if AI spending moderates.

The Case for Genpact Stock

Genpact represents a more mature but increasingly AI-focused enterprise services company. Rather than targeting frontier AI developers, it helps large global enterprises automate mission-critical operations through agentic AI, advanced analytics and digital transformation.



The company's AI strategy is gaining momentum. First-quarter 2026 revenues increased 6.7% year over year to $1.296 billion, while Advanced Technology Solutions revenues accelerated 24%, now accounting for 27% of total revenues. Gross margin expanded for the twelfth consecutive quarter, highlighting the benefits of shifting toward higher-value AI-enabled offerings.



Management believes Genpact is entering a new growth phase driven by Agentic Operations. The company signed six large transformational deals during the quarter while its Advanced Technology Solutions pipeline expanded more than 30% over the prior 90 days. Growing partnerships with Google Cloud and expanding deployment of proprietary AI solutions across finance, procurement and supply chain operations further strengthen its competitive positioning.



Another major advantage is Genpact's diversified enterprise customer base and recurring managed-services model. These long-term relationships generate stable cash flows and reduce dependence on a handful of AI infrastructure customers.



However, Genpact's mature business also limits its growth potential. Although Advanced Technology Solutions continues to grow rapidly, Core Business Services still generate roughly three-fourths of total revenues, keeping overall company growth in the mid-single digits. As a result, Genpact offers greater stability but less explosive upside than Innodata.

Innodata Has Clearly Outperformed Its Peers

The market has rewarded companies with greater exposure to frontier AI development. Innodata shares have gained 9.7% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's 7.5% return.

INOD vs G Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

By comparison, Genpact stock has plunged 33.2% YTD as investors remained cautious about its slower growth trajectory. Close peers ExlService Holdings EXLS and Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH have also struggled, plummeting 34.8% and 45.2%, respectively, during the same period. Among this peer group, Innodata has emerged as the clear market leader, reflecting investor confidence in its faster AI-driven growth, expanding hyperscaler relationships and increasing exposure to high-value AI infrastructure projects.

Valuation Premium Mirrors Superior Growth Expectations

The valuation gap among these AI services companies reflects their very different growth profiles. Innodata currently trades at 36.32X forward 12-month earnings, significantly above Genpact's 7.31X.

INOD vs G Valuation (P/E F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Peer valuations reinforce this contrast. ExlService trades at 11.55X forward 12-month earnings, while Cognizant trades at 7.59X. Genpact and Cognizant command similar multiples because investors expect relatively modest revenue and earnings expansion. ExlService earns a somewhat higher valuation thanks to stronger digital analytics capabilities, yet it still trades at a substantial discount to Innodata. Investors continue assigning Innodata a premium because of its exceptional revenue growth, expanding profitability, rising AI customer wins and considerable long-term runway in frontier AI services.

Earnings Outlook Continues to Favor Innodata

Analyst estimate revisions also support Innodata's stronger investment case. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.14 per share, while the 2027 estimate increased to $1.84 from $1.78. Analysts expect 2026 earnings to grow 23.9% on 42.5% revenue growth, followed by another 61.4% earnings per share (EPS) increase on 29.3% revenue growth in 2027.

INOD EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Genpact's earnings outlook is comparatively more modest. The 2026 consensus estimate for EPS edged lower to $4.05 from $4.06 over the past 60 days, while the 2027 estimate increased slightly to $4.44 from $4.43. Analysts currently project 11% earnings growth on 6.9% revenue growth in 2026, followed by 9.6% EPS growth and 7% revenue growth in 2027.

Genpact EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which AI Services Stock Offers Better Upside?

Both companies stand to benefit from rising enterprise AI adoption, but they appeal to different types of investors. Genpact offers a diversified customer base, recurring revenues and an increasingly AI-enabled business model at an inexpensive valuation. However, its mature operations naturally limit the pace of future growth.



Innodata appears to offer the stronger long-term investment opportunity. The company is delivering substantially faster revenue growth, rapidly expanding margins, raising guidance, broadening its customer base and moving into higher-value AI software and platform offerings. Combined with significantly stronger earnings growth expectations, Innodata currently offers the better upside potential despite trading at a much richer valuation. Innodata currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) compared with Genpact's Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innodata Inc (INOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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