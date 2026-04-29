Innodata vs. ExlService: Which AI Data Stock Is the Better Buy?

The data and artificial intelligence services space is evolving rapidly as enterprises scale generative AI, automation and analytics across operations. Within this landscape, Innodata Inc. INOD and ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS represent two distinct but increasingly comparable plays on the same theme—data-driven AI enablement.



Innodata is emerging as a specialized, high-growth data engineering partner focused on training, evaluating and optimizing AI models, particularly in generative AI and agentic systems. ExlService, by contrast, operates at a much larger scale, blending data, AI and digital operations to deliver enterprise-wide transformation across industries like insurance, healthcare and banking.



Both companies are benefiting from rising enterprise AI adoption, stronger demand for data-centric services and increasing complexity in model deployment. However, they differ meaningfully in scale, growth trajectory, innovation intensity and valuation. Let’s take a closer look at the fundamentals of both stocks to assess which offers the more compelling investment opportunity at this point.

The Case for Innodata Stock

Innodata has built a compelling growth story by positioning itself at the core of the generative AI value chain. The company’s strength lies in its ability to engineer high-quality datasets, evaluate model performance and improve AI systems across their lifecycle. This positioning is increasingly critical as enterprises shift from experimentation to production-scale AI deployment.



The company’s latest results highlight strong momentum. Revenue rose 22% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $72.4 million, while 2025 revenues surged 48% to $251.7 million, reflecting accelerating demand for its services. Profitability is also improving, with adjusted EBITDA rising 68% for the year, indicating operating leverage despite continued investment.



What stands out is Innodata’s deep alignment with next-generation AI trends. Management is investing heavily in areas such as generative AI model training, agentic AI evaluation systems and physical AI (robotics). The company is also moving up the value chain—from being a data supplier to becoming a lifecycle partner for AI systems. This transition is strategically significant and could drive higher margins and stickier client relationships over time.



Growth visibility remains strong. Management expects revenue growth of approximately 35% or more in 2026, with potential upside as new programs scale. Importantly, demand is broadening beyond its largest customer, with opportunities across hyperscalers, enterprise AI labs and sovereign AI initiatives.



However, the story is not without risks. Innodata’s business remains project-based, with revenue timing tied to customer ramp schedules and AI development cycles. The company also faces customer concentration risk and inherent volatility in emerging AI workloads. Additionally, continued investments in talent and infrastructure could pressure margins in the near term.



Still, Innodata’s high-growth profile, strong positioning in generative AI and expanding innovation pipeline make it one of the more dynamic players in the AI data ecosystem.

The Case for ExlService Stock

ExlService offers a more diversified and scaled approach to AI-driven services. The company combines data, analytics and digital operations to deliver end-to-end transformation across multiple industries, giving it a broader and more stable revenue base.



The company’s first-quarter 2026 performance underscores this consistency. Revenues increased 13.8% year over year to $570.4 million, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 20.2% to 58 cents. Growth is supported by strong demand across insurance, healthcare and banking segments, along with increasing adoption of AI-led solutions.



One of ExlService’s key strengths is its diversified revenue mix. No single client or use case dominates, reducing volatility compared with smaller, specialized peers. Its scale—over $2.3 billion in expected 2026 revenues—also provides operational stability and pricing power.



The company is steadily integrating AI into its service offerings, with nearly 60% of revenue now tied to data and AI-led services, which are growing faster than the rest of the business. Strategic partnerships with major platforms like NVIDIA, AWS and Google Cloud further strengthen its competitive position and enhance its ability to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions.



Margins are another positive. ExlService continues to expand operating margins, supported by automation, productivity gains and a higher mix of analytics-led services. The company also raised its 2026 guidance, reflecting confidence in demand trends.



That said, growth remains more moderate compared with high-growth AI specialists like Innodata. Revenue growth is expected in the 10–12% range for 2026, significantly below Innodata’s projected trajectory. The company also operates in a competitive outsourcing and digital services market, where pricing pressure and macro uncertainty can affect demand.



Additionally, while ExlService is investing in AI, its positioning is more incremental rather than transformational. It is embedding AI into existing services rather than leading cutting-edge innovation in areas like model training or agentic AI.

Momentum Check: Stock Performance Trends

Both stocks have underperformed broader markets in 2026, reflecting investor caution toward AI services names after strong prior gains. Innodata shares have plunged 17.8% year to date, while ExlService has plummeted more sharply by 27.8%. This compares with a 4.5% gain for the S&P 500.

However, recent momentum tells a different story. Over the past month, Innodata stock has rebounded strongly, gaining 21.6%, while ExlService has remained largely flat with a 0.3% increase.



This divergence suggests improving sentiment toward Innodata’s growth story, while ExlService continues to trade more defensively.

INOD vs EXLS Price Performance (1-Month)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Perspective: Growth vs. Stability Trade-off

Valuation highlights a clear contrast between the two names.



Innodata trades at a forward 12-month P/E of 33.6X, reflecting its high-growth profile and strong exposure to generative AI trends. ExlService, in comparison, trades at a much lower 13.5X forward earnings multiple, indicating a more mature growth outlook and lower perceived risk.



The premium valuation for Innodata appears justified by its faster growth and strategic positioning in emerging AI segments. However, it also leaves less room for execution missteps. ExlService’s lower valuation offers a margin of safety but may limit upside unless growth accelerates.

INOD vs EXLS Valuation – P/E F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Outlook: Estimate Revision Trends

Earnings estimate trends for both companies have remained stable in the near term.



For Innodata, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS has remained unchanged at $1.01 over the past 30 days, implying 9.8% growth. Revenue is expected to grow 36%, reinforcing its high-growth narrative.

INOD Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ExlService’s 2026 EPS estimate is also unchanged at $2.18, reflecting 11.8% expected growth. Revenue is projected to increase 10.3%, consistent with management’s guidance.

EXLS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The lack of upward revisions for both stocks suggests a wait-and-watch approach among analysts, particularly given macro uncertainties and evolving AI spending patterns.

Final Take: Which Stock Has the Edge?

Both Innodata and ExlService offer exposure to the expanding AI data services market, but they cater to different investor profiles.



Innodata stands out as a high-growth, innovation-led player with strong positioning in generative AI, agentic systems and data engineering. Its accelerating revenue growth, expanding customer base and evolving role as a strategic AI partner provide meaningful upside potential. However, this comes with higher volatility and execution risk.



ExlService, on the other hand, offers stability, diversification and consistent execution. Its large-scale operations, strong client base and steady AI integration make it a more defensive play. But EXLS — a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock — with its slower growth profile and less differentiated AI positioning may limit long-term upside.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Innodata — carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) — with its superior growth outlook, stronger exposure to high-value AI segments and improving momentum, gives it a clearer path to outperform, despite its higher valuation. For investors willing to accept higher risk in exchange for stronger growth potential, Innodata appears to be the more compelling AI data stock at current levels.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.