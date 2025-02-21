Innodata Unusual Options Activity For February 21

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for Innodata.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,760, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $5,213,334.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $80.0 for Innodata during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Innodata's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Innodata's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Innodata Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.4 $21.5 $24.4 $65.00 $1.3M 173 3.7K INOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.5 $23.8 $23.8 $65.00 $714.0K 173 2.6K INOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.8 $24.3 $25.8 $65.00 $485.0K 173 4.4K INOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.7 $23.2 $23.2 $65.00 $385.1K 173 498 INOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.7 $23.2 $23.2 $65.00 $385.1K 173 332

About Innodata

Innodata Inc is a digital services and solutions company. It provides technology and services to information products and online retail destinations. The company has three operating segments: Digital data solutions, Synodex, and Agility. It serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries. Geographically, it operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Canada, and Europe.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Innodata, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Innodata Currently trading with a volume of 4,431,212, the INOD's price is up by 27.38%, now at $69.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Innodata with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

