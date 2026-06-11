Is Innodata Stock Too Expensive to Buy After a 134% 3-Month Rally?

Innodata INOD has been one of the market's biggest AI winners in recent months. The stock has surged 133.7% over the past three months, far outpacing the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry's 18.4% gain and the S&P 500's 11% advance. Such a powerful rally reflects growing investor confidence in the company's position within the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem.

INOD’s 3-Month Price Performance



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However, sharp price gains often bring an equally important question. Has Innodata become too expensive to buy, or does its growth outlook still justify paying a premium?



The debate is becoming more relevant because Innodata now trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22X, more than double the industry's average of 31.23X. While the company's operating performance has been impressive, investors must determine whether future growth can support such an elevated valuation.



There are also execution risks. AI spending remains robust today, but project timing can fluctuate, customer budgets can change and competitive pressures can intensify. Any slowdown in revenue growth could lead investors to reassess the stock's valuation multiple.

INOD Stock’s Valuation (P/E F12M)



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Innodata's Rally Has Been Backed by Results

Unlike many speculative AI stocks, Innodata's recent rally has been supported by strong business execution.



The company delivered record first-quarter 2026 results. Revenues rose 54% year over year to $90.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $25 million. Adjusted gross margin expanded to 47%, and net income increased to $14.9 million. The company also generated strong operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $117.4 million in cash and no meaningful debt.



Perhaps more importantly, management raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance to approximately 40% or more from the prior expectation of 35% or more.



These results help explain why investors have become increasingly optimistic about the stock. The company is benefiting from accelerating demand for AI data engineering, model training, evaluation and trust-and-safety services at a time when hyperscalers and AI developers continue investing aggressively in artificial intelligence.

Can INOD Grow Into Its Valuation?

The biggest argument supporting Innodata's premium valuation is that earnings and revenues are still expected to grow at rates that exceed those of most companies.



Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings increased to $1.14 per share from $1.06, while the 2027 estimate moved up to $1.78 from $1.74. Current projections imply earnings growth of 23.9% in 2026 and 55.9% in 2027. Revenue estimates call for growth of 40.6% in 2026 and another 29.5% in 2027.

INOD EPS Estimate



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INOD Revenue Estimate



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Management's confidence is supported by a growing customer pipeline. During the first-quarterearnings call the company disclosed a new set of engagements with a major technology company that could generate approximately $51 million of revenue in 2026. Remarkably, this customer generated no revenue for Innodata a year ago and is expected to become the company's second-largest customer this year.



If Innodata can continue adding large customers while expanding existing relationships, today's valuation may appear less demanding over time. The challenge is that investors are already pricing in much of that growth.

Innodata Is Expanding Across AI Markets

Another reason investors have rewarded the stock is Innodata's expanding role in the AI ecosystem.



Management believes AI is moving beyond basic text applications toward multimodal systems, advanced reasoning models, autonomous agents, robotics and physical AI. These developments require increasingly sophisticated data engineering, model evaluation and trust-and-safety services, areas where Innodata has been investing heavily.



The company has steadily moved up the value chain from traditional data services into higher-value offerings, including expert-generated training datasets, advanced reasoning data, evaluation infrastructure and AI safety services. It is also seeing growing opportunities with frontier AI labs, hyperscalers, enterprise customers and government-related AI programs.



Management noted that customer diversification is improving as well. Revenues from big-tech customers outside its largest account grew 453% year over year in the first quarter. This suggests Innodata's growth is becoming broader rather than relying on a single customer relationship.



For investors evaluating whether the stock is too expensive, this expanding addressable market remains one of the strongest arguments in favor of continued long-term growth.

INOD's Margins Continue to Improve

High-growth companies often command premium valuations when profitability improves alongside revenue growth. Innodata's first-quarter results showed exactly that trend. Revenue increased 54%, but adjusted EBITDA grew roughly 96%, demonstrating substantial operating leverage.



Management believes that margins can continue benefiting from proprietary offerings such as reusable datasets, synthetic data technologies and software-driven platforms. The company recently launched its Evaluation and Observability Platform, which helps enterprises monitor and manage AI agents. Shortly after launch, Innodata secured its first major platform engagement and is discussing potential channel partnerships with leading hyperscalers.



These initiatives are important because they could gradually reduce dependence on labor-intensive services and create more scalable revenue streams. If successful, higher-margin products could help justify the stock's premium valuation.

Where Innodata Stands Among AI Service Providers

Competition remains intense across the AI services and data-engineering market. Among Innodata's notable competitors is TaskUs TASK. TaskUs has been increasing its focus on AI support operations, trust-and-safety services and model improvement initiatives. TaskUs works with several technology customers, and TaskUs continues investing in AI-enabled services to capture growing demand from generative AI developers.



Another competitor is Genpact G. This company is expanding its AI and data-engineering capabilities through enterprise AI deployments, analytics and automation solutions. Genpact's focus on data management, AI adoption and digital operations creates overlap with some of Innodata's enterprise AI opportunities.



A third competitor is Cognizant CTSH. The company has become increasingly active in enterprise AI deployment, consulting and implementation services. Cognizant's scale gives it access to large enterprise budgets, while it continues helping customers integrate AI into business workflows. Although Cognizant operates across a broader IT-services market, it increasingly competes for AI-related spending.

Is INOD Stock Too Expensive to Buy?

The answer depends largely on an investor's time horizon. For investors focused on valuation, Innodata appears expensive. A forward P/E ratio above 70X after a 134% three-month rally leaves little margin for error and raises the likelihood of volatility if growth slows.



However, investors focused on business fundamentals can still make a case for the stock. Revenue is growing rapidly, margins are expanding, customer diversification is improving, estimate revisions remain positive and management continues to raise expectations. The company is also benefiting from powerful secular AI trends that appear likely to persist for years. In short, Innodata is no longer priced as an emerging growth story. It is increasingly priced as a proven AI winner.



With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Innodata does not look like a bargain after its recent surge. Nevertheless, the company's operating momentum suggests the premium valuation is not entirely disconnected from fundamentals. Existing shareholders may find reasons to stay invested, but new investors may prefer to wait for a better entry point rather than chase the stock after such an extraordinary run. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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