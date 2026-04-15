Innodata Stock Plunges 32.8% in 3 Months: Time to Hold or Exit?

Innodata Inc. (INOD has come under pressure lately, with the stock declining 32.8% over the past three months. This sharp fall stands in contrast to the broader Zacks Engineering – R&D Services industry, which gained 14.3%, and the S&P 500, which slipped just 1%. This sharp pullback follows a strong rally in 2025, raising a key question for investors: Is this a pause in a long-term growth story or a signal to exit?

INOD Stock’s 3-Month Performance



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What’s Driving the Recent Decline of INOD stock?

The recent correction in Innodata stock appears to be a mix of valuation reset and moderating expectations. After a strong run-up last year, the stock had priced in aggressive growth tied to generative AI demand. While the business outlook appears strong, valuation remains a key concern. Innodata is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 33.91X, which is above the industry average of 27.05X.



This premium suggests that a significant portion of future growth is already priced into the stock. In a scenario where growth expectations moderate or execution falters, the stock could remain under pressure.

INOD’s Valuation – P/E F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Cuts Signal Near-Term Caution

Another negative factor is the recent downward revision in earnings estimates. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS has declined to $1.01 from $1.12.



While the company is still expected to deliver 9.8% earnings growth in 2026, the downward revision indicates some caution around near-term profitability. At the same time, revenue expectations remain strong, with projections calling for 36% growth in 2026 and continued expansion into 2027. However, the gap between strong revenue growth and softer earnings revisions suggests ongoing investment pressure.



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Innodata’s Margin Pressure From Ongoing Investments

Innodata is actively investing in talent, infrastructure and innovation to support future growth. While these investments are necessary, they are weighing on near-term margins.



Management has indicated that it is prioritizing growth opportunities over short-term profitability, which could keep margins volatile in the near term. Additionally, the company highlighted timing variability in customer ramp-ups and project execution, which could lead to uneven quarterly performance.

Strong Fundamentals Still Intact for INOD Stock

Despite the stock decline, Innodata’s underlying business remains strong. The company delivered strong fourth-quarter 2025 results, with revenues rising 22% year over year to $72.4 million. In 2025, revenues surged 48% to $251.7 million, highlighting sustained demand across its offerings.



The growth is being driven by the rising adoption of generative AI services. Management noted strong demand across the entire AI lifecycle, including model training, evaluation and optimization.



Importantly, Innodata is expanding beyond traditional data services into higher-value areas like agentic AI and physical AI. The company is building capabilities in areas such as AI agent evaluation, adversarial testing and robotics data engineering, which could unlock new long-term revenue streams.



The company expects revenue growth of around 35% or more in 2026, supported by new program wins and increasing customer traction.

Innovation Pipeline Driving Long-Term Opportunity

A key strength for Innodata is its focus on data-centric innovation. The company is moving from being a data provider to a strategic AI lifecycle partner.



The company’s investments in advanced dataset engineering, long-context reasoning and AI agent optimization are already showing results. For instance, management highlighted improvements in AI agent performance and model accuracy through better data design and evaluation frameworks.



The company is also gaining traction in emerging areas like AI safety and prompt-layer security, which are becoming critical as enterprises deploy AI at scale.



Over time, these innovations could support margin expansion. Management expects gross margins to normalize toward 40% or higher as newer, more automated workflows scale.

Customer Diversification & Expanding Pipeline of INOD

Another positive factor is improving customer diversification. While Innodata has historically relied on a few large clients, it is now expanding its base to include hyperscalers, AI labs, enterprises and sovereign AI initiatives.



Management expects growth from non-core customers to outpace its largest client in 2026, which should reduce concentration risk over time.



The company also indicated that its pipeline includes active programs and late-stage opportunities with clear visibility, which supports its growth outlook.

Competitive Landscape of Innodata

Innodata operates in a competitive AI and data services market, facing pressure from established and emerging players.



Palantir Technologies PLTR is a key competitor in AI-driven data platforms. It has built strong capabilities in government and enterprise AI deployments. Palantir continues to expand its presence in mission-critical AI applications, making it a strong rival. However, Innodata’s focus on data engineering and model optimization provides a different angle.



C3.ai AI also competes in enterprise AI solutions. C3.ai offers end-to-end AI platforms that help businesses deploy AI applications at scale. While C3.ai focuses more on software platforms, it overlaps with Innodata in enabling enterprise AI adoption.



Accenture ACN represents another major competitor with its large-scale consulting and AI integration services. Accenture leverages its global reach and enterprise relationships to capture AI transformation deals. Accenture continues to expand its AI capabilities, intensifying competition for companies like Innodata.



While Palantir, C3.ai and Accenture bring scale and platform strength, Innodata’s niche in high-quality data engineering and AI lifecycle services helps it stay relevant.

Should You Hold or Exit INOD Stock?

Innodata presents a mixed picture. On one hand, the company is well-positioned to benefit from strong demand in generative AI, backed by solid revenue growth, innovation and expanding customer relationships.



On the other hand, valuation remains elevated, earnings estimates have been revised downward, and ongoing investments are pressuring margins.



Given this balance, the current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) appears appropriate. Investors who already own the stock may consider holding it to benefit from long-term growth potential. However, new investors may want to wait for a better entry point or improved earnings visibility before taking a position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.