Innodata Sees More Than 35% Growth in 2026: Too Conservative?

Innodata INOD entered 2026 with strong momentum, and management’s forecast for at least 35% revenue growth may prove cautious rather than aggressive. The AI data engineering specialist delivered 2025 revenues of $251.7 million, up 48% year over year, while fourth-quarter revenue climbed 22% to $72.4 million. Just as important, adjusted EBITDA surged 68% in 2025 to $57.9 million, showing that growth is increasingly profitable.



Management said its 2026 outlook is based only on active programs, recent wins, late-stage evaluations and opportunities where it has clear visibility. CEO Jack Abuhoff added that the company prefers to guide conservatively early in the year and raise expectations later as customer ramps become clearer. That language suggests upside could emerge as the year progresses.



The growth pipeline also appears broader than in prior years. Innodata expects spending from its largest customer to rise somewhat in 2026, while the rest of its client base is projected to grow faster. Management cited opportunities across the Magnificent Seven, domestic AI labs, sovereign AI initiatives and enterprise customers. This diversification could reduce concentration risk while supporting faster expansion.



Another bullish factor is Innodata’s move up the AI value chain. The company is no longer positioning itself only as a data labeling vendor. It is building tools for model evaluation, agent testing, adversarial security, robotics datasets and long-context reasoning. These higher-value offerings may support stronger margins over time.



Financially, Innodata ended 2025 with $82.2 million in cash, up from $46.9 million a year earlier, giving it flexibility to invest in capacity and innovation.



Given management’s history of cautious commentary, expanding customer diversification and a widening AI product portfolio, the 35%-plus growth target may set a floor rather than a ceiling for 2026.

Competitors to Watch: Cognizant and TaskUs Challenge Innodata

Among companies competing with Innodata in AI data engineering and model training services, Cognizant CTSH and TaskUs TASK remain two relevant names.



Cognizant has expanded its presence in AI data services, digital engineering and enterprise automation. Cognizant works with large global clients that need model training support, data management and AI deployment solutions at scale. With deep enterprise relationships and strong consulting capabilities, the company can compete for large generative AI transformation deals. Cognizant also benefits from broad delivery capacity and cross-selling opportunities across industries.



TaskUs has built a strong AI services arm alongside its digital outsourcing business. TaskUs supports trust and safety, content moderation, data labeling and generative AI operations for major tech clients. With a wide delivery network and established customer base, TaskUs can compete aggressively for hyperscaler and AI lab opportunities. The company also offers fast deployment capabilities for expanding AI workloads.



Still, Innodata appears differentiated by its sharper focus on higher-value AI lifecycle solutions such as model evaluation, agent testing, adversarial security and robotics datasets. While Cognizant and TaskUs bring scale and diversified operations, Innodata’s stronger growth outlook and specialized AI positioning may help it capture premium AI spending in 2026.

INOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Innodata have lost 14.7% year to date against the industry’s 30.7% growth.

INOD's YTD-Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, INOD trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, higher than the industry’s average of 27.54.

P/E (F12M)



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INOD’s 2026 sales and earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 36% and 9.8%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 have decreased in the past 60 days.





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INOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innodata Inc (INOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.