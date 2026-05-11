Innodata Q1 Revenue Jumps 54%: More Upside Ahead for the Stock?

Innodata Inc. INOD delivered a blockbuster first-quarter 2026 performance, reinforcing its position as one of the emerging winners in the fast-growing artificial intelligence infrastructure market. Revenues surged 54% year over year to a record $90.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $25 million. The company also significantly outperformed expectations, with revenues beating the Zacks consensus Estimate by 17.8%.



The strong momentum was driven by accelerating demand from large AI model developers and hyperscalers. Management highlighted that revenue from other Big Tech customers jumped 453% year over year, reflecting improving customer diversification and deeper adoption of Innodata’s AI data engineering, evaluation and trust-and-safety services.



A major growth catalyst is Innodata’s expanding role across the AI development lifecycle. The company is increasingly supporting customers in pre-training, post-training, reasoning data generation, agentic AI workflows and model evaluation. During the quarter, Innodata announced new engagements with a leading Big Tech company that could generate roughly $51 million in 2026 revenue, potentially making it the company’s second-largest customer this year.



Margins are also improving rapidly. Adjusted gross margin expanded to 47% from 43% a year ago, supported by higher-value AI services, proprietary data sets and platform-driven offerings.



Importantly, management raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance to approximately 40% or more from the prior expectation of 35% or more. With growing exposure to agentic AI, enterprise AI and federal AI opportunities, Innodata appears well-positioned for continued growth momentum in 2026 and beyond.

Competition in AI Data Engineering Intensifies

Innodata operates in a highly competitive AI data engineering and model evaluation market where scale, research depth and enterprise relationships are becoming increasingly important. Two key competitors relevant to Innodata’s current growth strategy are Palantir Technologies PLTR and C3.ai AI.



Palantir remains a strong competitor in government AI, enterprise analytics and mission-critical AI deployments. It has built deep relationships with defense agencies, commercial enterprises and federal customers, areas where Innodata is also expanding through its federal AI and agentic AI initiatives. Palantir additionally benefits from strong software platforms and large-scale AI integration capabilities, making competition intense in high-value enterprise and government AI programs.



C3.ai is another important rival in enterprise AI applications and agentic AI deployments. The company focuses heavily on scalable AI software, predictive analytics and enterprise AI adoption across industries. Like Innodata, C3.ai is benefiting from rising enterprise AI spending and demand for AI model optimization. However, Innodata may hold an advantage in specialized AI data engineering, trust-and-safety services, model evaluation and frontier AI workflow support. As AI infrastructure spending accelerates globally, both C3.ai and Palantir Technologies are likely to remain major competitive forces for Innodata.

INOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Innodata have gained 117.7% over the past month, outperforming the industry’s 16.6% growth.

INOD 1-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, INOD trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, higher than the industry’s average of 26.23.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INOD’s 2026 sales and earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 36% and 1.1%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged at 93 cents per share in the past 30 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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