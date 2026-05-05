Innodata Before Q1 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Innodata Inc. INOD is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, after the closing bell. The upcoming release is expected to reflect continued momentum in generative AI-driven demand, alongside execution-related variability tied to project ramp-ups and investments.



In the last reported quarter, Innodata reported solid results, driven by strong demand across generative AI-related services. Revenues rose 22% year over year to $72.4 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%, reflecting continued traction with large technology customers and expanding AI programs. On the profitability front, adjusted EBITDA increased 11% year over year to $15.7 million, reflecting improved scale despite continued investments in capacity and innovation. However, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) declined on a year-over-year basis, with earnings coming in at 25 cents per share compared with 31 cents in the prior-year quarter.



INOD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 50.4%, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Are Estimates Placed for Innodata Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter EPS has remained unchanged at 16 cents over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 27.3% decline from the year-ago reported EPS of 22 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $74.5 million, suggesting 27.7% year-over-year growth.



For 2026, Innodata is expected to register a 36% increase from a year ago in revenues. Its EPS is expected to witness 9.8% growth from the year ago. Below is what to expect in the fourth quarter of 2026 and 2027 for INOD stock.

INOD EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INOD Revenue Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Factors Likely to Influence Innodata’s Q1 Results

Generative AI Demand and Customer Expansion to Drive Topline: Innodata’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from sustained demand across the generative AI lifecycle, including model training, evaluation and optimization services. The company continues to see strong traction with large technology firms, AI innovation labs and enterprise customers, supporting revenue visibility. Management has indicated that 2026 revenue growth could reach 35% or more, driven by active programs, recent wins and a robust pipeline, with potential upside as projects scale.



A key driver in the quarter is expected to be the shift toward higher-value engagements, particularly in pre-training and advanced data engineering workflows. The company has also been expanding its role from a data supplier to a lifecycle partner, which may support larger contract sizes and deeper client relationships. Additionally, growth from customers beyond its largest client is expected to outpace overall trends, contributing to improved diversification.



However, top-line performance may have been influenced by timing-related variability. Customer ramp schedules, budget approvals and evolving research priorities can lead to uneven revenue realization, particularly in large and complex AI programs.



Investment Cycle and Program Mix to Influence Margins: Margins in the first quarter are expected to reflect a mix of near-term pressure and long-term operating leverage potential. Management has guided for adjusted gross margins in the 35%–40% range early in 2026 as new programs ramp, with normalization toward 40% or higher as scale improves.



Ongoing investments in engineering talent, data science capabilities and innovation platforms are likely to weigh on margins in the near term. The company has been carrying capacity ahead of demand and investing in next-generation solutions, including agentic AI systems, evaluation platforms and physical AI data engineering. These initiatives, while margin-dilutive initially, are expected to enhance efficiency and pricing power over time.



At the same time, increasing automation, synthetic data generation and platform-based workflows could begin to support operating leverage. As newer, higher-margin innovation-led programs scale, profitability trends are expected to improve.



Overall, the first-quarter results are likely to highlight strong demand trends and strategic positioning in the AI data ecosystem, balanced by execution timing and continued investment pressures.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for INOD Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for INOD for the quarter to be reported. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: INOD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance & Valuation of INOD Stock

INOD stock has lost 10.3% year to date (YTD), underperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry but performing better than its industry peers. Over the same period, INOD has meaningfully outpaced Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH, which declined 37.5%, Infosys INFY, which fell 31.3%, and ExlService EXLS, which tumbled 25.2%.



While Cognizant Technology Solutions and Infosys have grappled with slower discretionary spending trends, and ExlService has faced sharper investor pullback, INOD has demonstrated relatively stronger price resilience. Compared with Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys and ExlService, INOD’s performance highlights a divergence in investor sentiment within the engineering and digital services space.

INOD Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E), INOD stock is currently trading at a premium to its industry at 36.34X.

BBAI’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Why INOD Stock Is a Hold for Now?

Innodata continues to benefit from robust generative AI demand, expanding enterprise relationships and a growing role across the AI lifecycle, which supports healthy revenue visibility and long-term growth prospects. However, earnings are likely to remain uneven in the near term due to project timing variability and ongoing investments in talent, platforms and capacity, which are pressuring margins and EPS growth. With a premium valuation, the risk-reward appears balanced, warranting a wait-and-watch approach.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.