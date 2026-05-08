Innodata Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, 2026 Sales View Up

Innodata Inc. INOD delivered first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, supported by strength in AI-related data services. Meanwhile, both the top and bottom lines grew year over year.



INOD stock gained 27.2% during yesterday’s after-market trading session.



The quarter’s upside was driven by higher volumes for AI-related data services, including the expansion of existing customer programs and new client engagements supporting more complex AI workflows. Management framed the demand environment as increasingly tied to training and post-training needs, as well as evaluation and deployment support for advanced AI systems.



INOD also noted that it now reports as a single operating segment, reflecting a more integrated operating model and a shift in how the chief executive reviews performance and allocates resources. That reporting change underscores how the company views its platforms, delivery infrastructure and workforce as increasingly shared across offerings.

INOD’s Q1 Highlights

The company reported an adjusted EPS of 42 cents per share, up 90.9% year over year, and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents by 223.1%.

Innodata Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Innodata Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Innodata Inc Quote

Revenues rose 54.4% year over year to $90.1 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $76 million by 18.6%.

Innodata Sees Customer Mix Still Concentrated

The quarter highlighted both scale and concentration. One customer generated approximately 56% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2026, while another contributed about 17%. That concentration matters because program ramps and customer pacing can have an outsized effect on quarterly results.



Geographically, the business remained heavily U.S.-centric. Revenues from customers domiciled in the United States were $79.2 million. Canada added $3.1 million, while the United Kingdom and the Netherlands contributed $2.8 million and $2.4 million, respectively, with other European countries totaling $2.6 million.

INOD Expands Margins as Scale Offsets Cost Build

Cost growth followed the revenue ramp, but margins still improved. Direct operating costs rose to $50.3 million from $35.1 million a year ago, reflecting higher labor needs tied to expanded AI service volumes. Management cited headcount growth as a key driver, alongside higher cloud service subscriptions and increased depreciation and amortization from capitalized developed software.



Despite that cost pressure, adjusted gross profit increased year over year by 68.8% to $42.6 million, with the adjusted gross margin expanding 400 basis points (bps) to 47%, supported by better operating leverage as revenue grew faster than underlying delivery costs.

Innodata’s Spending Rises With Growth Investments

Selling and administrative expenses increased to $22.9 million from $15 million, as the company continued investing in growth-oriented functions. Management attributed the rise primarily to higher payroll and related expenses, including additions in sales, account management and marketing resources aimed at new customer acquisition and broader solution delivery.



There were offsets within the spending line, including lower professional and recruitment fees and modest foreign-exchange benefits. Even with higher overhead, segment operating income advanced to $16.9 million, reflecting the stronger gross profit base created by the revenue surge.

INOD Strengthens Liquidity With Higher Operating Cash

The balance sheet improved alongside profitability. Cash and cash equivalents rose to $117.4 million at quarter's end, up from $82.2 million at the end of 2025. The company also reported working capital of about $104 million, supported by improved collections linked to the higher revenue run-rate.



Cash generation was notable in the quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities was $37.3 million, up from $10.8 million in the year-ago period. INOD also maintained access to a revolving credit facility with a maximum credit of $50 million, with no borrowings during the quarter or through the filing date of its quarterly report.

Innodata Raises 2026 Revenue View on New Big Tech Engagements

Management lifted its 2026 outlook as momentum carried into the year. Innodata raised its full-year 2026 organic revenue growth guidance to approximately 40% or more, up from the prior view of 35% or more.



The company also announced a new set of engagements with a Big Tech customer that it expects could generate approximately $51 million in revenues in 2026. Innodata said this customer is expected to become its second-largest, and it highlighted additional progress in product initiatives, including a beta launch of an Evaluation and Observability Platform and its first platform engagement valued at $1 million in revenues.

INOD’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Innodata currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Vulcan Materials Company VMC posted exceptional first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted earnings and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. The quarter’s results reflect benefits realized from the aggregates-led business and consistent focus on its strategic disciplines. Besides, efforts to incorporate top-tier innovation and technology advancements also aided the quarter’s financial performance.



Vulcan reiterated its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $2.4-$2.6 billion and cited a healthy backlog supported by large projects and public construction activity.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year on strong demand across its core markets.



EMCOR’s quarterly results reflect continued momentum across key end markets and customers’ confidence in the company’s ability to execute complex and mission-critical projects. Strong activity in sectors like Network and Communications, Institutional, Healthcare, and Water and Wastewater supported growth and drove higher remaining performance obligations (RPOs). EMCOR now expects revenues between $18.50 billion and $19.25 billion, and diluted earnings per share are projected in the range of $28.25 to $29.75.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX delivered a sharp first quarter of 2026, with earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. The quarter reflected strong market conditions, led by heavier technology-sector activity, particularly for data centers.



Comfort Systems also highlighted that recent bookings and underlying persistent demand supported a higher backlog even with increased project burn rates, an important indicator that volume remains strong across key end markets. The backlog as of March 31, 2026, totaled $12.45 billion, increasing 4.3% from $11.94 billion on Dec. 31, 2025, and jumping 80.8% from $6.89 billion reported a year ago.

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