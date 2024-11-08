News & Insights

Innodata price target raised to $45 from $30 at BWS Financial

November 08, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

BWS Financial raised the firm’s price target on Innodata (INOD) to $45 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported “much stronger results than we were anticipating,” leading to it raising guidance once again. While “careful not to extrapolate third quarter results to infinity,” BWS notes that the company has several customers increasing their spending on A.I. data training and the firm now sees Innodata generating more than $300M in revenue by 2026.

