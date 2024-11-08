Innodata price target raised to $45 from $30 at BWS Financial

BWS Financial raised the firm’s price target on Innodata (INOD) to $45 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported “much stronger results than we were anticipating,” leading to it raising guidance once again. While “careful not to extrapolate third quarter results to infinity,” BWS notes that the company has several customers increasing their spending on A.I. data training and the firm now sees Innodata generating more than $300M in revenue by 2026.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INOD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.