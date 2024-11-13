Innodata (INOD) and Onespan (ONSP) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Style Score for Value. This week he has two stocks that both recently reported good quarters and he believes there is still a lot of room to run for both of them.

Innodata INOD is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has an A for Growth and an F for Value. Innodata (INOD) is a provider of content supply chain solutions. The company just reported a huge quarter which saw revenue growth of 135%.

In the video Brian takes a look at the growth for this company and speaks to the sustainability of it thanks to several big new customers. The valuation is a little stiff here with a 215x forward earnings multiple but as long as the growth continues and the company continues to improve the margin profile the stock should be fine. Brian notes that this stock was added to his Home Run Investor portfolio before the earnings print and now showing a gain of 160% for subscribers who got in when the alert went out.

Next up is Onespan OSPN Which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and also sports the growth divergence with an A for Growth and a D for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. Onespan (OSPN) recently beat estimates and the stock moved higher as a result. The company is in the internet software space but Brian notes that this is almost a security software play.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

