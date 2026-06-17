Is Innodata Emerging as a Key AI Data Partner to Big Tech?

Innodata INOD is increasingly establishing itself as a critical data infrastructure partner for some of the world's largest technology companies. The company's first-quarter 2026 results highlighted growing demand for its AI data engineering, model evaluation and trust-and-safety services as major AI developers accelerate investments in next-generation foundation models.



The momentum is evident in Innodata's financial performance. First-quarter revenues surged 54% year over year to a record $90.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $25 million. Management was confident enough to raise its 2026 revenue growth outlook to approximately 40% or more from its previous forecast of 35% or more.



More importantly, Innodata is expanding its relationships with major AI developers. The company announced new engagements with a leading Big Tech customer that could generate roughly $51 million in revenues during 2026. Management expects this customer, which generated no revenue a year ago, to become Innodata's second-largest customer this year.



Innodata's role extends across the AI development lifecycle, including pretraining data, advanced reasoning datasets, model evaluation, trust and safety testing, agent optimization and physical AI applications. The company also recently secured a large hyperscaler as a global trust-and-safety partner and launched an agent evaluation and observability platform that already landed its first $1 million customer engagement.



The broader customer base is growing rapidly as well. Revenues from Innodata's other Big Tech customers jumped 453% year over year in the first quarter, demonstrating that growth is becoming increasingly diversified.



As AI models become more complex and require higher-quality data, testing and safety infrastructure, Innodata appears well-positioned to strengthen its role as a key AI data partner for Big Tech.

AI Data Services Competition Remains Intense

While Innodata is gaining traction with major AI developers, it operates in a competitive market alongside established data and digital engineering providers such as Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH and TaskUs TASK.



Cognizant has become increasingly active in the AI ecosystem through its data engineering, AI training, model development and enterprise AI deployment services. It works with many large enterprises and technology companies to help build, train and manage AI systems. Its scale, deep engineering expertise and global delivery network make Cognizant a formidable competitor. As demand for generative AI and agentic AI solutions grows, Cognizant continues expanding its AI-focused capabilities, creating greater overlap with Innodata's data engineering and model-evaluation offerings.



TaskUs is another important player in the AI services ecosystem. It provides AI data operations, trust and safety solutions, content moderation and customer support services for large technology platforms. TaskUs has been investing heavily in AI-related services and automation tools to strengthen its position with hyperscalers and emerging AI companies. Like Innodata, TaskUs benefits from rising demand for model evaluation and safety testing.



However, Innodata's focus on high-value data engineering, expert-generated reasoning datasets, agent evaluation and frontier-model development may help differentiate it from both Cognizant and TaskUs as AI systems become more sophisticated and require specialized data infrastructure.

INOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Innodata have gained 110.8% year to date (YTD), outperforming the industry’s 40.4% growth.

INOD YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, INOD trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, higher than the industry’s average.

INOD Valuation - P/E (F12M)



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INOD’s 2026 sales and earnings implies a year-over-year growth of 40.6% and 23.9%, respectively. Earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased to $1.14 in the past 60 days, as shown below.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.