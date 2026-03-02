Innodata Delivers 48% Growth in 2025: Can 2026 Surpass It?

Innodata Inc. INOD delivered a breakout 2025, but the bigger question for investors is whether 2026 can extend — or even surpass — that trajectory.



The company reported full-year 2025 revenues of $251.7 million, representing 48% year-over-year growth. Fourth-quarter 2025 revenue rose 22% year over year to $72.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA for the year surged 68% year over year to $57.9 million. Profitability remained intact even as Innodata stepped up investments in data science, engineering and innovation. Adjusted gross margin reached 42% year over year in fourth-quarter 2025, exceeding management’s 40% target.



Importantly, growth was not merely volume-driven. Management emphasized expanding traction across the generative AI lifecycle — from frontier model training to agentic AI and physical AI systems. The company now expects approximately 35% or more revenue growth in 2026, with potential upside as programs scale. Early 2026 gross margins are projected in the 35%–40% range, with normalization toward more than 40% as newer, innovation-led workflows scale.



Balance sheet strength adds flexibility. Cash and equivalents nearly doubled year over year to $82.2 million at 2025-end, positioning Innodata to reinvest aggressively while remaining profitable.



The key swing factor for 2026 will be diversification and innovation leverage. Management indicated that spend from its largest customer should increase, while the broader customer base is expected to grow faster. If automation, evaluation platforms and hybrid human-software solutions drive structural margin expansion, earnings growth could outpace revenue.



After a 48% surge in 2025, more than 35% growth in 2026 would still be exceptional. The real upside lies in whether Innodata’s shift from data vendor to lifecycle AI partner unlocks another year of upside surprises.

INOD’s AI Data & Services Peers to Watch

Innodata’s rapid expansion in generative AI training and evaluation puts it in competition with firms such as TaskUs TASK and Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH in the broader AI services ecosystem.



TaskUs has built a growing AI services practice focused on data labeling, content moderation and trust-and-safety solutions for leading tech platforms. The company leverages a flexible global workforce and strong relationships with digital-native clients, positioning it to benefit from ongoing AI model training demand. However, TaskUs remains more exposed to customer experience outsourcing, which can moderate its pure AI-driven growth profile compared with Innodata’s sharper generative-AI specialization.



Cognizant competes at the enterprise transformation layer, embedding AI into large-scale IT modernization and analytics programs. The company’s breadth and long-standing enterprise relationships provide scale and stability, but its AI initiatives sit within a diversified services structure.



Against TaskUs and Cognizant, Innodata’s focused push into model evaluation platforms, agentic AI and physical AI data engineering may offer stronger operating leverage if 2026 growth accelerates as projected.

INOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Innodata have gained 20.5% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 23% growth.

INOD's 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, INOD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, much higher than the industry’s average of 26.9.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INOD’s 2026 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.12 per share in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates 21.7% growth from the 2025 level.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

