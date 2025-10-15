Innodata and Bloomin Brands have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 15, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Innodata INOD as the Bull of the Day and Bloomin Brands BLMN as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Tesla TSLA, Ford F and General Motors GM.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Innodata is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has an F for Value and a C for Growth. The is a data center play that has soared as a result of the huge AI infrastructure buildout. There has been so much talk of AI being a bubble right now that I thought it was a great time to highlight this particular stock. Let’s learn more about why this stock is the Bull of the Day.

Description

Innodata, Inc. is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information usable.

The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into usable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The company was founded by Todd H. Solomon in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

Innodata (INOD) has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The company most recently posted EPS of $0.20 per shar when the Zacks Consensus Estimate was calling for $0.11. That 9 cent beat translates into a 81% positive earnings surprise.

Over the last four quarters the average positive surprise works out to be 136%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimate revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Estimates are moving higher for Innodata (INOD).

The full year 2025 has held still at $0.83 over the last 60 days.

2026 has increased from $1.14 to $1.22 over the last week.

Growth

There is good growth projected for Innodata (INOD). This fiscal year analysts are expecting $243M in revenue which would be good for 42% topline growth.

Next fiscal year, the consensus is calling for $308 M and that would be good for 26% sales growth.

Valuation

The stock trades at a stiff multiple of 99x forward earnings. That is pretty high even given the dramatic growth the company is seeing. Price to book comes in at 30x and that means anyone that calls themselves a value investor is not going to be interested in this stock. Price to sales comes in at 11.4x but that is inline with other AI names.

The story here is that there is solid growth and margins are increasing. Those two things together mean EPS will move higher and that often translates into a higher earnings multiple.

As for the mounting talk that this is an AI bubble… well, that is what people say when they want a correction in a sector so they can pick up more shares at a discount. If this is an AI bubble, we are only at the very start of it.

Bloomin Brands is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) despite the company recently posted a solid beat and the stock has sold off as a result. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in March 1988 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case Bloomin BrandsI see the company has beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

The most recent quarter saw the company report EPS of $0.33 when the consensus was calling for $0.28. That 5 cent beat translates into a positive earnings surprise of 17%.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For Bloomin BrandsI see annual estimates for next year moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number has slid from $1.06 to $1.03 over the last 60 days.

The next fiscal year has moved from $1.02 to $0.98 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Additional content:

Why Is Tesla's Cybertruck Flopping?

Electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla posted record deliveries in the third quarter of 2025, but one of its most-hyped products—the Cybertruck— is turning into its biggest embarrassment yet.

According to the latest EV Sales report by Cox Automotive, Tesla sold just 5,385 Cybertrucks in the third quarter, marking a steep 62.6% drop from last year. And this decline came when the broader U.S. EV market recorded its strongest quarter ever, with sales soaring nearly 30% to roughly 438,000 units as customers rushed to buy vehicles before the expiration of EV tax credits on Sept. 30.

A Rocky Ride for Cybertruck — Hype Meets Reality

The Cybertruck was meant to be Tesla’s crown jewel— a stainless-steel beast straight out of a sci-fi movie, symbolizing CEO Elon Musk’s bold, futuristic vision. But in reality, it’s turning into Tesla’s commercial flop.

The vehicle failed to deliver on its own hype. Recurring issues like falling body panels, disappointing range and underwhelming towing capacity have soured enthusiasm even among die-hard Tesla fans.

Despite initial excitement — with over a million pre-orders once touted — the vehicle’s rollout has been plagued by production delays, quality issues and sky-high pricing. When first announced, Tesla promised three affordable trims starting at $39,990. Those price points are now long gone. Today, even the entry-level model tops $60,000, and buyers are realizing that the truck’s bold, angular design comes at the cost of everyday practicality.

So far this year, Tesla has sold around 16,000 Cybertrucks, down 38% year over year — nowhere near Elon Musk’s original goal of selling 250,000 units each year.

The company is also struggling with inventory build-ups, suggesting that demand has cooled faster than expected.

Is Musk Buying His Trucks Now?

Per Electrek, Musk’s private ventures — SpaceX and xAI — are now buying unsold Cybertrucks to replace their internal combustion fleet. It’s a move that raises eyebrows about just how much faith Tesla itself has in the pickup’s future.

Well, the Cybertruck story serves as a reminder that even Musk’s boldest ideas can fall flat when ambition outruns execution.

How Other E-Pickups Fared in Q3?

While the Cybertruck struggled, other electric pickups saw gains in the third quarter. Ford’s F-150 Lightning remained the top-selling electric pickup in the United States, with sales climbing to over 10,000 units, a roughly 40% increase from last year. General Motors’ GMC Hummer EV also gained traction, with sales up 22%. GMC Sierra EV sales jumped to 3,374 units from just 387 a year ago.

The Zacks Rundown on Tesla

Shares of Tesla have gained 8% year to date, outperforming the industry. While Ford and General Motors' shares are up 16.5% and 4.4%, respectively.

From a valuation standpoint, TSLA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 13.82, way above the industry. It carries a Value Score of F. Meanwhile, General Motors and Ford trade at a forward sales multiple of 0.3 and 0.28, respectively.

Tesla stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innodata Inc. (INOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.