Innocoll To Make $2 Mln Payment To DURECT On First Commercial Sale Of POSIMIR

(RTTNews) - Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited, a portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital, and DURECT Corporation (DRRX) announced the commercial launch of POSIMIR in the United States. As per the terms of the collaboration between Innocoll and DURECT, Innocoll will make a $2 million payment to DURECT triggered by the first commercial sale of POSIMIR.

POSIMIR is an FDA-approved non-opioid, sustained-release local analgesic for the treatment of post-surgical pain in adults following arthroscopic subacromial decompression surgery.

DURECT retains commercial rights to POSIMIR throughout the rest of the world.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.