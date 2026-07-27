BioTech

InnoCare's Fadeucravacitinib Hits Phase III Goal In Psoriasis Trial

July 27, 2026 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - InnoCare Pharma (INCPF) announced that its novel TYK2 inhibitor, Fadeucravacitinib, achieved the primary endpoint in a registrational Phase III trial in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated skin disease marked by red, scaly plaques and systemic inflammation, affecting millions worldwide and significantly impacting quality of life. Existing therapies often leave gaps in treatment, creating demand for new oral options.

Fadeucravacitinib is a potent and selective TYK2 allosteric inhibitor that blocks signaling pathways of inflammatory cytokines such as IL-23, IL-12, type 1 IFN, thereby targeting autoimmune and inflammatory processes. Beyond psoriasis, InnCcare is exploring development in other autoimmune conditions including cutaneous lupus erythematosus and Sjögren's syndrome.

The Phase III study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial designed to evaluate efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Fadeucravacitinib. Results showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement on the primary endpoint, with multiple secondary endpoints also met, demonstrating consistent benefit across measures. The therapy maintained a favorable safety profile, with no new safety signals identified.

CEO and Co-founder Jasmine Cui emphasized that meeting the primary endpoint represents a major step forward, noting the high demand for novel oral therapies in psoriasis. She added that InnoCare plans to advance regulatory filings to bring Fadeucravacitinib to patients with psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases.

INCPF has traded between $1.55 and $3.26 over the past year and is currently at the low end of its range, $1.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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