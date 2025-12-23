InnoCare Wins NMPA Approval Of Phase II Trial Of ICP-488 In Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

(RTTNews) - InnoCare Pharma (INCPF) today announced that China's National Medical Products Administration has approved its IND application to initiate Phase II clinical trial of ICP-488, a novel TYK2 inhibitor, for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by skin lesions and scarring often leading to significant physical and psychological burden. Current treatment options are limited, and many patients experience inadequate responses or adverse effects with existing therapies.

ICP-488 is an oral, potent, and selective TYK2 allosteric inhibitor. By binding to the JH2 domain, ICP-488 blocks the signal transduction of IL-23, IL-12, type 1 IFN, and other inflammatory cytokines. This mechanism is designed to inhibit pathological immune processes while maintaining selectivity, potentially reducing off-target effects compared to traditional immunosuppressants.

The Phase 2 trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of ICP-488 in patients with CLE, aiming to establish proof of concept for this novel therapy in autoimmune dermatology. The study builds on preclinical and early clinical data that demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetics and tolerability.

InnoCare is also advancing multiple TYK2-targeted therapies, reflecting growing recognition of TYK2 as a validated target in immune-mediated diseases.

This IND approval marks a significant milestone for InnoCare, positioning ICP-488 as a potential-first-in-class therapy for CLE in China.

InnoCare closed yesterday's trading at HK$2.13

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.