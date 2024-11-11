InnoCare Pharma Updates on Funds Utilization Strategy

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. (HK:9969) has released an update.

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. has announced an update on the utilization of its net proceeds from the 2020 global offering, revealing that approximately 64.9% of the funds have been used for clinical trials and other initiatives. The company plans to fully allocate the remaining proceeds, focusing on ongoing clinical trials and corporate purposes, by the second half of 2026. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the financial data presented is unaudited.

