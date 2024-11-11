News & Insights

Stocks

InnoCare Pharma Updates on Funds Utilization Strategy

November 11, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. (HK:9969) has released an update.

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. has announced an update on the utilization of its net proceeds from the 2020 global offering, revealing that approximately 64.9% of the funds have been used for clinical trials and other initiatives. The company plans to fully allocate the remaining proceeds, focusing on ongoing clinical trials and corporate purposes, by the second half of 2026. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the financial data presented is unaudited.

For further insights into HK:9969 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.