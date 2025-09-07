Markets

InnoCare Pharma : Singapore Approves HIBRUKA For Treatment Of R/R Marginal Zone Lymphoma In Adults

September 07, 2025 — 09:05 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - InnoCare Pharma (INCPF, 9969.HK) announced that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore has approved HIBRUKA (orelabrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (R/R MZL).

Orelabrutinib is a novel BTK inhibitor developed by InnoCare for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) is an indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that primarily affects middle-aged and elderly patients. The annual incidence of MZL is rising globally. After first-line treatment, patients with R/R MZL lack effective treatment options.

In April 2025, orelabrutinib received approval in China for the first-line treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) / small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). Orelabrutinib has been also approved for the treatment of three other indications in China, including relapsed and refractory (R/R) CLL/SLL, r/r mantle cell lymphoma and r/r marginal zone lymphoma, all of which have been covered in Chinas National Reimbursement Drug List.

