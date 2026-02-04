InnoCare Pharma (SEHK:9969) Price Target Decreased by 14.06% to 20.72

The average one-year price target for InnoCare Pharma (SEHK:9969) has been revised to HK$20.72 / share. This is a decrease of 14.06% from the prior estimate of HK$24.11 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$18.00 to a high of HK$26.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.09% from the latest reported closing price of HK$11.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in InnoCare Pharma. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9969 is 0.14%, an increase of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.13% to 38,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,105K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,039K shares , representing an increase of 28.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9969 by 129.03% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,762K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,283K shares , representing an increase of 27.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9969 by 113.50% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,234K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares , representing an increase of 31.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9969 by 130.19% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,046K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMS - First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 946K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

