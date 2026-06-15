InnoCare Pharma Highlights Over 40 Orelabrutinib Studies At EHA 2026

(RTTNews) - InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969) reported a major milestone at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress, presenting more than 40 clinical studies on its BTK inhibitor Orelabrutinib, including the first clinical data from treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma patients in the United States and Europe.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) are slow-growing blood cancers that often require long-term treatment. BTK inhibitors have become a key therapy class, and Orelabrutinib is designed to offer highly selective with fewer off-target effects, potentially reducing cardiovascular and bleeding-related side effects.

Phase 1/2 Global Study: First U.S. and Europe Data in Treatment-Naïve CLL/SLL

The global Phase 1/2 study evaluated Orelabrutinib in both treatment-naïve and relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL patients across major oncology centers, including the Mayo Clinic.

Key findings included:

-100% overall response rate (ORR) in evaluable treatment-naïve patients, with a 36-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 94.4% and overall survival (OS) of 100% (median follow-up 38.1 months).

-86.7% ORR in relapsed/refractory patients, with a 36-month PFS rate of 77.9% and OS of 80.1% (median follow-up 36.8 months).

These results were consistent with earlier data from Chinese patients, supporting Orelabrutinib's efficacy across global populations.

Additional Studies Across Multiple Blood Cancers

More than 40 studies presented at EHA 2026 covered a broad range of hematologic malignancies, including marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL).

Relapsed/Refractory MZL- Long Term Follow-Up

-Objective Response rate: 58.9%

-Median Progression Free Survival: 44.4 months

-36-month Overall Survival: 84.7%

-No new safety signals observed.

Magic Study-First-Line MZL

-CR rate: 85.7% (O2 regimen)

-ORR: 95.3% (O2 regimen)

-CR rate: 71.4% (RO2 regimen)

-ORR:85.7% (RO2 regimen)

DLBCL in Elderly and Frail Patients

The PRO regimen (Polatuzumab Vedotin Combined with Orelabrutinib and Rituximab) showed:

-91.7% complete response rate after combination therapy.

-9-month PFS: 92.8%

Primary CNS Lymphoma-Real-World Analysis

-ORR: 88.6%

-CR rate:81.1%

- Orelabrutinib group showed significantly improved OS (HR 0.26; p=0.016)

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