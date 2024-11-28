News & Insights

InnoCare Pharma to Discuss New Share Incentive Scheme

November 28, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. (HK:9969) has released an update.

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 17, 2024, to discuss the adoption of a new RMB Share Incentive Scheme and related resolutions. Key proposals include granting 2.58 million restricted shares to Chairperson Dr. Jisong Cui and authorizing the board to manage the scheme. This move could influence investor interest and market dynamics for the company’s stock.

