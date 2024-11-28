InnoCare Pharma to Discuss New Share Incentive Scheme

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. (HK:9969) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 17, 2024, to discuss the adoption of a new RMB Share Incentive Scheme and related resolutions. Key proposals include granting 2.58 million restricted shares to Chairperson Dr. Jisong Cui and authorizing the board to manage the scheme. This move could influence investor interest and market dynamics for the company’s stock.

For further insights into HK:9969 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.