InnoCare Pharma Awards Shares to Incentivize Staff

InnoCare Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, has announced the grant of 1,737,000 Restricted Shares to 47 employees as part of its 2023 RMB Share Incentive Scheme. This move, representing roughly 0.1% of the total issued shares, is aimed at incentivizing key personnel and is set to vest over four years with specific performance targets. The grant comes on the heels of a previous allocation of 7,209,000 shares and underscores the company’s commitment to aligning the interests of its employees with those of its shareholders.

