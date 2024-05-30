News & Insights

InnoCare Pharma Awards Shares to Incentivize Staff

May 30, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. (HK:9969) has released an update.

InnoCare Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, has announced the grant of 1,737,000 Restricted Shares to 47 employees as part of its 2023 RMB Share Incentive Scheme. This move, representing roughly 0.1% of the total issued shares, is aimed at incentivizing key personnel and is set to vest over four years with specific performance targets. The grant comes on the heels of a previous allocation of 7,209,000 shares and underscores the company’s commitment to aligning the interests of its employees with those of its shareholders.

