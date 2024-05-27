InnoCan Pharma Soars with Q1 Revenue Boost

InnoCan Pharma (TSE:INNO) has released an update.

InnoCan Pharma has reported a substantial increase in their first quarter 2024 revenues, reaching $6.8 million, which signifies a growth of over 334% from the previous year, largely due to their subsidiary BI Sky Global Ltd. Gross profit also rose significantly by 338% to $6 million. The company is anticipating a pivotal FDA meeting in July to discuss the market introduction of their LPT-CBD technology for chronic pain management.

