Innocan Pharma Reports Robust Q3 2024 Growth

InnoCan Pharma (TSE:INNO) has released an update.

Innocan Pharma has reported impressive financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a 174% year-over-year increase in 9-month revenues to $24 million, primarily driven by its subsidiary BI Sky Global Ltd. The company has also turned its financial performance around, achieving a net profit of $0.3 million compared to a net loss in the previous year, showcasing strong operational momentum and successful product introductions.

