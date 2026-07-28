Innio Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Innio (NASDAQ:INIO) reported record second-quarter equipment orders and introduced full-year 2026 guidance in its firstearnings callas a publicly listed company, citing continued demand from data centers, decentralized power generation and compression markets.

Chief Executive Officer Olaf Berlien said equipment order intake rose 316% year over year to $2.3 billion during the second quarter, while revenue increased 42% to $938 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew 20% to $172 million. The company’s equipment order backlog reached $6.6 billion at June 30, up 279% from the prior-year period.

“Demand remains strong, broad-based, and diversified,” Berlien said, pointing to follow-on orders from hyperscale and colocation data-center customers, as well as demand from power-solutions and compression customers.

Data-center demand drives record orders

Data centers were the largest contributor to quarterly equipment order intake, generating nearly $1.5 billion of the $2.3 billion total. Power solutions accounted for $546 million and compression contributed $281 million, according to Chief Financial Officer Dennis Schulze.

The quarter included a 1.1-gigawatt order from a megascale data-center customer, one of the largest orders in the company’s history. Innio said more than 200 Jenbacher J624 engines are expected to provide behind-the-meter prime power for the project.

During the question-and-answer session, Martin Widner, who leads global sales for data centers and power solutions, said the 1.1-gigawatt order represented less than 30% of the company’s quarterly data-center orders. He said the company also secured numerous other larger and smaller orders globally.

Schulze said Innio had booked $3.9 billion in equipment orders during the first six months of 2026, exceeding its total order intake for all of 2025. The company’s equipment book-to-bill ratio was 4.4 for the first half.

Combining equipment backlog and production-slot reservations, Innio reported more than 15 gigawatts of committed business at the end of the second quarter. About 64% of that committed capacity was related to behind-the-meter data-center solutions, and roughly 94% of the data-center portion was for prime power rather than backup applications.

Management said slot reservations are non-tradable commitments tied to individual projects and generally include non-refundable down payments. Berlien said the company is effectively sold out for 2026 and 2027, with customer discussions extending into 2030 and 2031. Widner said slot reservations now extend through 2030.

Revenue growth across equipment and services

Equipment revenue increased 61% year over year to $569 million in the second quarter. Data-center revenue nearly doubled to $232 million from $107 million in the first quarter, while power-solutions revenue reached $274 million and compression revenue totaled $63 million.

Services revenue rose 21% to $368 million. The company said services are supported by its installed base, which stood at approximately 44 gigawatts globally as of 2025, and include recurring maintenance, parts, overhauls and upgrades. Services represented 48% of Innio’s 2025 revenue.

Service adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 30% in the quarter, while the equipment segment margin was 14%, down from 19% a year earlier. Schulze attributed lower equipment margins to a greater mix of equipment sales, a higher share of containerized solutions, and front-loaded investments and ramp-up costs associated with capacity expansion.

He said equipment margins had improved from the first quarter and are expected to reach a high-teens exit rate in the fourth quarter, supported by operating leverage and higher-margin backlog conversion. Management also said the more intensive use of engines in prime-power data-center applications could increase service content over the life of the equipment, although major overhaul activity from newly installed data-center fleets is expected to begin in the early 2030s.

Capacity expansion and outlook

Innio is pursuing a self-funded brownfield expansion strategy intended to roughly triple total production capacity by 2030, from 3.5 gigawatts annually in 2025 to about 10 gigawatts. The company said output delivered during the second quarter was 1.3 times the level of the prior-year quarter.

The expansion includes a new assembly line and additional machining capacity at its Jenbach campus in Austria, including a new site in Hall. The company is also adding containerization and packaging capacity in Trenton, New Jersey, and Waller, Texas, and expanding machining and assembly capabilities in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Welland, Ontario.

Schulze said the company remains focused on executing its capacity plan, which calls for growth from 3.5 gigawatts to 7 gigawatts initially and ultimately to 10 gigawatts. Management said it would continue to review capacity needs as demand develops but did not announce an increase to its 2030 target.

For full-year 2026, Innio expects:

Revenue of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA of $720 million to $740 million, up roughly one-third from $549 million in 2025.

Equipment to account for about 65% of total revenue.

Revenue growth to accelerate in the second half, with the fourth quarter stronger than the third due to shipment timing and additional capacity ramp-up.

Berlien said the company has not experienced any project cancellations and that it evaluates customer financing, project conditions and permitting before accepting orders. Widner added that Innio had not seen material delays in customer construction or permitting activity, aside from typical timing variations measured in days or weeks.

About Innio (NASDAQ:INIO)

INNIO is a provider of energy solutions, offering reciprocating gas engines, power generation systems, and related services for distributed power generation and gas compression applications. Its portfolio is designed to support customers in industries such as utilities, data centers, agriculture, wastewater, and oil and gas, where reliable on-site power and efficiency are important.

The company is best known for its Jenbacher and Waukesha brands, which are used in engines and power systems that can run on natural gas, biogas, and other gaseous fuels.

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