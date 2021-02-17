Innergex sees up to C$60 mln impact as Texas freeze hits wind farms

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc INE.TO said on Wednesday its wind farms in Texas had been hit by the brutal winter storm that has engulfed vast swaths of the United States, and expected a financial impact of up to C$60 million ($47.23 million).

The freezing weather stilled giant wind turbines that dot the West Texas landscape, making it impossible for energy companies to meet escalating demand. Millions in the state have been left without power with officials drawing criticism for the repeated failure of the energy grid.

Innergex said its Flat Top wind facility in Mills County, Texas is expected to resume normal operations by the weekend, while wind farms in other Texas counties are still producing some power.

The company estimates the potential hit due to the storm to be between C$45 million and C$60 million.

Many U.S companies, including FedEx FDX.N and General Motors GM.N, were forced to temporarily shut operations due to the winter storm.

($1 = 1.2704 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

