Innergex Renewable Energy's Preferred Shares, Series A Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

November 18, 2024 — 02:28 pm EST

In trading on Monday, shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: INE-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.811), with shares changing hands as low as $14.74 on the day. As of last close, INE.PRA was trading at a 40.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of INE.PRA shares, versus INE:

Below is a dividend history chart for INE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:

In Monday trading, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: INE-PRA.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: INE.TO) are off about 0.1%.

