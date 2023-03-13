Innergex Renewable Energy's Preferred Shares, Series A Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: INE-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.811), with shares changing hands as low as $13.50 on the day. As of last close, INE.PRA was trading at a 43.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of INE.PRA shares, versus INE:

Below is a dividend history chart for INE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:

In Monday trading, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: INE-PRA.TO) is currently down about 4.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: INE.TO) are up about 1.2%.

