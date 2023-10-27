Innergex Renewable Energy's Preferred Shares, Series A, Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: INE-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.811), with shares changing hands as low as $11.36 on the day. As of last close, INE.PRA was trading at a 53.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of INE.PRA shares, versus INE:
Below is a dividend history chart for INE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Friday trading, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: INE-PRA.TO) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: INE.TO) are off about 2.9%.
