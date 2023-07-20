Innergex Renewable Energy's Preferred Shares, Series A, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: INE-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.811), with shares changing hands as low as $12.40 on the day. As of last close, INE.PRA was trading at a 50.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of INE.PRA shares, versus INE:
Below is a dividend history chart for INE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Thursday trading, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: INE-PRA.TO) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: INE.TO) are up about 0.4%.
Also see: Institutional Holders of BICK
ASA Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of OMOM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.