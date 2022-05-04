Innergex Renewable Energy's Preferred Shares, Series A, Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: INE-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.811), with shares changing hands as low as $16.15 on the day. As of last close, INE.PRA was trading at a 34.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of INE.PRA shares, versus INE:

Below is a dividend history chart for INE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:

In Wednesday trading, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: INE-PRA.TO) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: INE.TO) are up about 0.8%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.