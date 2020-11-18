Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: INE-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.902), with shares changing hands as low as $14.48 on the day. As of last close, INE.PRA was trading at a 42.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of INE.PRA shares, versus INE:

Below is a dividend history chart for INE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:

In Wednesday trading, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc's Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: INE-PRA.TO) is currently up about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: INE.TO) are up about 0.2%.

