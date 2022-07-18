Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSX: INE.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.55, changing hands as high as $18.67 per share. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INE's low point in its 52 week range is $15.89 per share, with $22.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.71.

