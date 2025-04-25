INNEOVA Holdings Limited Unveils Corporate Rebranding to Reflect Commitment to Engineering Excellence and Sustainable Solutions

SAG Holdings Limited rebrands as INNEOVA Holdings, emphasizing engineering excellence and sustainable solutions in automotive parts distribution.

SAG Holdings Limited has officially rebranded itself as INNEOVA Holdings Limited, effective from April 25, 2025, with a new Nasdaq trading symbol INEO. This name change, approved by shareholders on March 31, 2025, reflects the company's focus on engineering excellence and innovative solutions in the automotive and non-automotive replacement parts sectors. INNEOVA Holdings aims to enhance its global brand identity as part of a broader transformation strategy to better serve customers and explore new opportunities, particularly in sustainable engineering solutions. Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Neo emphasized the significance of this rebranding in the company's evolution.

The corporate name change to INNEOVA Holdings Limited positions the company with a new brand identity that emphasizes engineering excellence and innovation.

The rebranding aligns with the company's strategic vision to better serve customers and enhance its market presence in sustainable engineering solutions.

The approval of the name change by shareholders highlights strong stakeholder support and confidence in the company's transformation strategy.

Change of name and trading symbol may confuse existing shareholders and investors, potentially impacting their trust and recognition of the company.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty and risks related to market conditions, which could affect investor confidence in the company's future performance.

The comprehensive rebranding suggests previous branding may have been ineffective, raising concerns about past strategic decisions and execution.

What is the new name of SAG Holdings Limited?

The new name is INNEOVA Holdings Limited.

When does the name change become effective?

The name change is effective as of April 28, 2025.

What does INNEOVA Holdings specialize in?

INNEOVA Holdings specializes in supplying high-quality OEM and aftermarket replacement parts for vehicles and combustion engines.

What is the focus of INNEOVA's rebranding?

The rebranding focuses on engineering excellence and innovative sustainable solutions.

How can I find more information about INNEOVA Holdings?

You can visit their website at https://www.inneova.co for more information.

Corporate Rebranding Marks New Era of Engineering Excellence and Sustainable Solutions







SINGAPORE, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAG Holdings Limited today announced that it has changed its name to INNEOVA Holdings Limited (“INNEOVA Holdings” or the “Company”), (Nasdaq:



SAG



; new trading symbol



INEO



). INNEOVA Holdings is a Singapore-based provider of high-quality Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”), third-party branded and in-house branded replacement parts for motor vehicles and non-vehicle combustion engines. The name change is part of the Company’s comprehensive rebranding, and was approved by its shareholders on March 31, 2025. The Company trades on the the Nasdaq Capital Market and is changing its symbol from SAG to INEO, effective as of April 28, 2025





The Company is adopting the INNEOVA brand globally, reflecting its enhanced focus on engineering excellence and innovative solutions and is a key part of the Company's transformation strategy.





“This rebranding marks a pivotal moment in our company's evolution,” said Jimmy Neo, Chief Executive Officer of INNEOVA Holdings Limited. “The INNEOVA name represents engineering excellence and innovation, values that perfectly align with our strategic vision. By adopting this powerful brand identity across our global operations, we are positioning ourselves to better serve our customers and capture new opportunities in sustainable engineering solutions.”







About INNEOVA Holdings







INNEOVA Holdings (formerly known as SAG Holdings Limited) is a leading Singapore-based distributor dedicated to supplying high-quality spare parts across a wide range of industries.







On-Highway Division



: We provide an extensive range of genuine OEM and aftermarket parts for passenger vehicles, trucks, and buses. Our offerings include parts from manufacturers' brands, trusted third-party labels, and our in-house brands.







Off-Highway Division



: Catering to industries like construction, marine, power generation, mining, and transportation, we offer specialized spare parts focusing on filtration systems, lubricants, batteries, and internal combustion engine components.





Our unwavering commitment to quality ensures customers experience maximum uptime, enhanced performance, and reduced total cost of ownership throughout the lifecycle of their machines. For more information, visit



https://www.inneova.co



.







Safe Harbor Statement







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and SAG Holdings Limited specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:



matthew@strategic-ir.com





