Innelec Multimedia SA Faces Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 12:36 pm EST

Innelec Multimedia SA (FR:ALINN) has released an update.

Innelec Multimedia SA reported a significant 46% drop in revenue to €45.5 million for the first half of the 2024/25 financial year, attributed largely to a challenging market environment and reduced sales in gaming consoles, games, and accessories. Despite the downturn, the company remains optimistic about a gradual market recovery driven by upcoming product launches and sustained demand for licensed products. Innelec has taken strategic steps to mitigate financial impacts and maintain profitability, positioning itself well for future growth.

