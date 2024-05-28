News & Insights

Innate Pharma SA Engages in Global Investor Conferences

May 28, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Innate Pharma SA (FR:IPH) has released an update.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is set to participate in several upcoming investor conferences with its executive team, showcasing its focus on developing innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s portfolio features key programs such as lacutamab for lymphomas and a partnership with AstraZeneca for non-small cell lung cancer treatment. Innate Pharma emphasizes its commitment to advancing cancer treatment through strategic collaborations and its proprietary ANKET platform.

