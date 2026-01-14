Innate Pharma S.A. - Depositary Receipt (IPHA) Price Target Increased by 29.10% to 7.36

The average one-year price target for Innate Pharma S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:IPHA) has been revised to $7.36 / share. This is an increase of 29.10% from the prior estimate of $5.70 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.22 to a high of $7.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 306.42% from the latest reported closing price of $1.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innate Pharma S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPHA is 0.00%, an increase of 99.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 53.08% to 80K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 32.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 26.46% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 24.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 85.79% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 112.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 61.13% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.