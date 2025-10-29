Innate Pharma S.A. - Depositary Receipt (IPHA) Price Target Increased by 12.56% to 6.89

The average one-year price target for Innate Pharma S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:IPHA) has been revised to $6.89 / share. This is an increase of 12.56% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.84 to a high of $9.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 229.46% from the latest reported closing price of $2.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innate Pharma S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPHA is 0.16%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.36% to 171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 31.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 32.13% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 51.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 88.30% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 51.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 38.80% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 43.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHA by 37.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.