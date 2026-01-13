Innate Pharma (ENXTPA:IPH) Price Target Increased by 25.59% to 6.27

The average one-year price target for Innate Pharma (ENXTPA:IPH) has been revised to €6.27 / share. This is an increase of 25.59% from the prior estimate of €4.99 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €6.16 to a high of €6.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 304.19% from the latest reported closing price of €1.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innate Pharma. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPH is 0.00%, an increase of 95.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 23K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPH by 24.46% over the last quarter.

