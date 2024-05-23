News & Insights

Stocks

Innate Pharma AGM Success and Company Outlook

May 23, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Innate Pharma SA (FR:IPH) has released an update.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, with a 44.92% quorum where all resolutions were passed. Two members of the Supervisory Board were re-elected, and details regarding the AGM and voting results are available on the company’s website. Innate Pharma is focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer, collaborating with industry leaders and is publicly traded on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq.

For further insights into FR:IPH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPHYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.