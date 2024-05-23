Innate Pharma AGM Success and Company Outlook

Innate Pharma SA (FR:IPH) has released an update.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, with a 44.92% quorum where all resolutions were passed. Two members of the Supervisory Board were re-elected, and details regarding the AGM and voting results are available on the company’s website. Innate Pharma is focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer, collaborating with industry leaders and is publicly traded on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq.

