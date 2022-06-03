Markets
AZN

Innate Pharma : Anti-CD39 Monoclonal Antibody IPH5201 Advances To Phase 2 Study In Lung Cancer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Innate Pharma SA (IPHA) said Friday that IPH5201, an anti-CD39 blocking monoclonal antibody developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L), will advance into a Phase 2 clinical trial in lung cancer.

Innate noted that it will receive a $5 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca and will be responsible for conducting the study. The companies will share study costs and AstraZeneca will supply clinical trial drugs.

AstraZeneca conducted a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors with IPH5201 alone or in combination with durvalumab (PD-L1). The data are expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting in due course.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular