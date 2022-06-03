Innate Pharma : Anti-CD39 Monoclonal Antibody IPH5201 Advances To Phase 2 Study In Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Innate Pharma SA (IPHA) said Friday that IPH5201, an anti-CD39 blocking monoclonal antibody developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L), will advance into a Phase 2 clinical trial in lung cancer.

Innate noted that it will receive a $5 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca and will be responsible for conducting the study. The companies will share study costs and AstraZeneca will supply clinical trial drugs.

AstraZeneca conducted a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors with IPH5201 alone or in combination with durvalumab (PD-L1). The data are expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting in due course.

